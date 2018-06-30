Watch: Joseph O'Brien's Latrobe guided to Irish Derby triumph by the trainer's brother Donnacha

Latrobe ran out a famous winner of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh for brothers Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien.

Trained by Joseph and ridden by Donnacha - who are sons of Aidan O'Brien - the 14-1 chance was never far from the pace set by O'Brien senior's Rostropovich.

The latter looked like being swamped at the two-furlong pole, as Latrobe and then Saxon Warrior loomed large, but he refused to buckle and in the end it was only by a narrow margin that Latrobe forced his head in front.

Saxon Warrior, winner of the 2000 Guineas and fourth in the Epsom Derby, had to settle for third as the even-money favourite.

Victory for the O'Brien brothers in a thrilling Classic - Latrobe wins the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby! @DDFRacing @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/dLA6SblFia — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 30, 2018

It was a third Classic success of the season for Donnacha O'Brien, who rode Saxon Warrior for his father in the Guineas at Newmarket and also won the Oaks at Epsom on Forever Together.

The victory gave Joseph O'Brien his first as a trainer in a race he won twice as a jockey, aboard Camelot (2012) and Australia (2014).

Donnacha O'Brien - winning his third Classic of the season after Saxon Warrior at Newmarket and Forever Together in the Oaks at Epsom - said: "I didn't plan to be that forward, but the pace was slow. I held my position and he stayed really well to the line.

"It's pretty incredible and it's not really sinking in yet. It's a special moment.

"We've always thought he was a really good horse and he's never run a bad race, but we just thought a few times that he'd run better.

"He's shown today that he's very good."

Online Editors