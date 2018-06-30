Sport Horse Racing

Saturday 30 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Full Time

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Full Time

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

REPORT

England ENG 0

Belgium BEL 1

REPORT

Panama PAN 1

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

France FRA 4

Argentina ARG 3

REPORT

Uruguay URY 0

Portugal POR 0

Ongoing

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Belgium BEL

Japan JPN

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

Watch: Joseph O'Brien's Latrobe guided to Irish Derby triumph by the trainer's brother Donnacha

Latrobe ridden by jockey Donnacha O'Brien (centre) wins the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby ahead of Rostropovich ridden by jockey P B Beggy (left) and Saxon Warrior ridden by jockey Ryan Moore (right) during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at the Curragh
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Latrobe ran out a famous winner of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh for brothers Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien.

Trained by Joseph and ridden by Donnacha - who are sons of Aidan O'Brien - the 14-1 chance was never far from the pace set by O'Brien senior's Rostropovich.

The latter looked like being swamped at the two-furlong pole, as Latrobe and then Saxon Warrior loomed large, but he refused to buckle and in the end it was only by a narrow margin that Latrobe forced his head in front.

Saxon Warrior, winner of the 2000 Guineas and fourth in the Epsom Derby, had to settle for third as the even-money favourite.

It was a third Classic success of the season for Donnacha O'Brien, who rode Saxon Warrior for his father in the Guineas at Newmarket and also won the Oaks at Epsom on Forever Together.

The victory gave Joseph O'Brien his first as a trainer in a race he won twice as a jockey, aboard Camelot (2012) and Australia (2014).

Donnacha O'Brien - winning his third Classic of the season after Saxon Warrior at Newmarket and Forever Together in the Oaks at Epsom - said: "I didn't plan to be that forward, but the pace was slow. I held my position and he stayed really well to the line.

"It's pretty incredible and it's not really sinking in yet. It's a special moment.

"We've always thought he was a really good horse and he's never run a bad race, but we just thought a few times that he'd run better.

"He's shown today that he's very good."

Online Editors

