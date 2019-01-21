Watch: Irish jockey Mikey Sweeney completes gravity defying recovery on the way to astonishing victory

Mikey Sweeney produced one of the sporting moments of the weekend with a remarkable recovery that has now gone viral.

The jockey looked set for victory as his mount Ask Heather came to the last obstacle in front at a point-to-point meeting in Killeagh yesterday, what happened next was nothing short of astonishing.

The partnership clattered into the last, catapulting the Waterford rider over the horses head. He managed to cling on Ask Heather's neck and showed a lot of strength to somehow maneuver himself back into his saddle.

His work wasn't done however, once back in position, Sweeney summoned one last charge from the Declan Queally trained horse to eventually land the race with three lengths to spare.

Watch below:

