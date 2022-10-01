WATCH: Irish jockey elbowed off horse in full flight as hefty ban is dished out

Christophe Soumillon celebrates after riding Vadeni to win The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on July 02, 2022 in Esher, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon has apologised following his ban for 60 days by France Galop after an apparent elbow that saw fellow jockey Rossa Ryan unseated in the seven-furlong opener at Saint-Cloud.

Riding Syros in the Group 3 Thomas Byron Stakes, Soumillon's elbow can be seen making contact with Ryan - from Tuam in Galway - as they jostle for position towards the back of a six-runner field.

Ryan is sent off balance and falls off his mount, the Ralph Beckett-trained Captain Wierzba. He was able to walk to the medical van after the fall.

Soumillon said: "I just received a big suspension from the stewards, I'm going to be suspended for two months - for 60 days of racing - so that's a very, very big thing and, unfortunately, my end of season is now gone.

"I accept the sentence for what I did, for the terrible mistake like I said, and hopefully nobody was hurt.

"I shouldn't do that and I didn't do it on purpose to make him (Ryan) fall off his horse, I was just trying to keep my position but it was a misjudgement from my side."

Looking at replays after the race, Sky Sports racing pundit Jamie Lynch said: "Oh, wow, Soumillon put an elbow out there, didn't he ... Watch Soumillion, oh, dear me! I've never seen that before in a race."

Thankfully, Ryan was spotted by TV cameras walking, in the direction of medical help, after the incident, suggesting the young jockey escaped serious injury.

Soumillion's suspension does not start until October 14 so will be able to ride Vadeni in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's most prestigious race of the Flat season.

Lynch's fellow analyst Andrew Thornton likened Ryan's impact to jumping out of a car sunroof at 35mph.

One Twitter user commented on the footage, calling for a life ban for Soumillion: "Take the horse racing out of it - essentially pushing someone off a moving vehicle doing 65kph. Imagine what penalty I'd get if I did that on a road to a motorbike rider. Needs a long if not life ban immediately. Shouldn't be riding at Parislongchamp this weekend."

A jockey in Ecuador, Joffre Mora, was given a lifetime ban for a similar type of incident to Soumillon's moment of madness.

Soumillon's mount went on to take second behind the Aidan O'Brien-trained Continuous, who won as a 15/8 favourite.



