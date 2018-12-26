Jockey Mark Enright has opened up on his fight with depression during his career, discussing his tough journey over the last few years as he worked his way back to full health.

Watch: 'I didn't know what was wrong. I suffered in silence' - Jockey Mark Enright opens up on depression battle

Enright, who rode Clarcam to a shock win in the Galway Plate last August, spoke to RTÉ about his recovery during today's St Stephen's Day racing coverage from Leopardstown.

Enright credited trainer Gordon Elliott for helping him get back on track, as he described his low point four years ago when he finally reached out for help.

"It started out as tiredness," he said.

Mark Enright spoke to Robert Hall about his battle with depression, and the importance of sharing your struggle #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/VE17MkCW1q — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 26, 2018

"I'd heard of depression on the television and the internet but I didn't know what depression was. Over time it got worse and worse until it all came to a head.

"I couldn't find any one trigger to be honest. I didn't want to be in a crowded room. I didn't want to talk to people. I suffered in silence. I didn't know what to tell people. For a long time I didn't know what was wrong with me.

"I didn't see any point in living on. It just got that bad. I wanted to get out and that was it. I called in to Mark [Walsh, his friend and fellow jockey] for a cup of tea like I do most days.

"I used to say when I was leaving, 'toodle-doo Mick'. Roger Loughran nicknamed him 'Mick' years ago. That's what I planned to do. But I called in and broke down over a cup of tea.

"He rang Dr Adrian McGoldrick straight away. Adrian came in and he was jotting stuff down on his notepad. I was in an awful state trying to get it all out.

"He rubbed me on the top of the head and said, 'right, that's fine, we'll have you right as rain in not time, this is what's wrong. You're going to have to go to St Pat's for a little while, the mental hospital in Dublin'.

"There was something about his calmness about the whole thing there and then that took a massive weight off my shoulders."

Online Editors