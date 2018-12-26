Sport Horse Racing

Wednesday 26 December 2018

Watch: 'I didn't know what was wrong. I suffered in silence' - Jockey Mark Enright opens up on depression battle

1 August 2018; Jockey Mark Enright celebrates with the trophy after winning the TheTote.com Galway Plate Handicap Steeplechase on Clarcam during the Galway Races Summer Festival 2018, in Ballybrit, Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
1 August 2018; Jockey Mark Enright celebrates with the trophy after winning the TheTote.com Galway Plate Handicap Steeplechase on Clarcam during the Galway Races Summer Festival 2018, in Ballybrit, Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Jockey Mark Enright has opened up on his fight with depression during his career, discussing his tough journey over the last few years as he worked his way back to full health.

Enright, who rode Clarcam to a shock win in the Galway Plate last August, spoke to RTÉ about his recovery during today's St Stephen's Day racing coverage from Leopardstown.

Enright credited trainer Gordon Elliott for helping him get back on track, as he described his low point four years ago when he finally reached out for help.

"It started out as tiredness," he said.

"I'd heard of depression on the television and the internet but I didn't know what depression was. Over time it got worse and worse until it all came to a head.

"I couldn't find any one trigger to be honest. I didn't want to be in a crowded room. I didn't want to talk to people. I suffered in silence. I didn't know what to tell people. For a long time I didn't know what was wrong with me.

"I didn't see any point in living on. It just got that bad. I wanted to get out and that was it. I called in to Mark [Walsh, his friend and fellow jockey] for a cup of tea like I do most days.

"I used to say when I was leaving, 'toodle-doo Mick'. Roger Loughran nicknamed him 'Mick' years ago. That's what I planned to do. But I called in and broke down over a cup of tea.

"He rang Dr Adrian McGoldrick straight away. Adrian came in and he was jotting stuff down on his notepad. I was in an awful state trying to get it all out.

"He rubbed me on the top of the head and said, 'right, that's fine, we'll have you right as rain in not time, this is what's wrong. You're going to have to go to St Pat's for a little while, the mental hospital in Dublin'.

"There was something about his calmness about the whole thing there and then that took a massive weight off my shoulders."

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport