WATCH: High drama again in Punchestown as Samcro and Melon fall simultaneously and Supasundae takes Champion Hurdle

The previously unbeaten Samcro was the 5-6 favourite for Gordon Elliott, stepping out of novice company the first time, with the Willie Mullins-trained Melon widely regarded as his biggest threat after pushing Buveur D'Air all the way in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

What a dramatic week at Punchestown - both Melon and Samcro set to play a part and both down simultaneously. Fantastic to see both and their riders up pic.twitter.com/SIlrlMUmRY

Last year's winner Wicklow Brave, also trained by Mullins, cut out much of the running under the trainer's son, Patrick, and remained in front approaching the third flight from home.

Samcro and Melon, ridden by Jack Kennedy and Paul Townend respectively, were both making their move when they fell independently at the same obstacle.