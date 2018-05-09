Watch: Cameras capture the moment a Roscommon racegoer thought she had thrown away a winning betting slip

In the last race at Roscomon last night, Willie Mullins' horse Screaming Rose finished first past the post just ahead of Moses McCabe's The King's Baby to land the Follow Us On Facebook (Mares) Beginners Steeplechase.

Followers of McCabe's seven-year-old were given a glimmer of hope in defeat when a steward's enquiry was called.

Cameras at Roscommon captured the moment one racegoer rifled through a bin after mistakenly discarding her betting slip.