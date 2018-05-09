Watch: Cameras capture the moment a Roscommon racegoer thought she had thrown away a winning betting slip
Winner Alright, Winner Alright! - in most cases you can throw away your losing dockets before this declaration is made over the PA system but sometimes it can get tricky.
In the last race at Roscomon last night, Willie Mullins' horse Screaming Rose finished first past the post just ahead of Moses McCabe's The King's Baby to land the Follow Us On Facebook (Mares) Beginners Steeplechase.
Followers of McCabe's seven-year-old were given a glimmer of hope in defeat when a steward's enquiry was called.
Cameras at Roscommon captured the moment one racegoer rifled through a bin after mistakenly discarding her betting slip.
It's not clear whether she located it or not but in any event, the steward's didn't alter the result and Screaming Rose was awarded the race.
Watch below:
Stewards enquiry - remember to hold all tickets! 😂 pic.twitter.com/BJyWqTOn7P— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 8, 2018
Online Editors