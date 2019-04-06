WATCH: An emotional Gordon Elliott dedicates Tiger Roll's history-making Grand National victory to his late uncle

Irish trainer Gordon Elliott made history today as he claimed his third Garnd National victory and the second with Tiger Roll. Interviewed afterwards, the Co. Meath trainer dedicated the win to his late uncle Willie and to winning jockey Davy Russell's mother who both passed away in the last year.

