WATCH: Aidan O'Brien gives rare behind the scenes access to all-conquering Ballydoyle stable

Aidan O'Brien is widely regarded as one of the greatest trainers in the history of racing with a CV that few, if any, can rival.

O'Brien's Ballydoyle stables, based just outside Rosegreen in South Tippeary, house one of the finest training establishments in the world and he opened the doors to the media this morning.

Equine superstars like Galileo, Giant's Causeway, High Chaparral and Dylan Thomas have all left a remarkable print on the Flat scene from his Ballydoyle base and O'Brien is readying another star-studded team for the new season.

Little Big Bear and Auguste Rodin will lead his English 2,000 Guineas team after exciting juvenile campaigns while Meditate is his leading hope in the fillies' equivalent.

Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes hero Auguste Rodin (5/2 favourite) also heads his Epsom Derby squad as the 53-year-old bids to land the colts' Classic for the ninth time.

O'Brien cannot wait to unleash him next month with a possible piece of history in his sights.

"If there is one that we have that could do the Triple Crown (English Guineas, Derby, St Leger), then it's him," O'Brien said.

It wasn't all good news, however, with the Ballydoyle mestro revealing that reigning Ascot Gold Cup winner Kyprios will be unable to defend his crown due to a setback with his return expected come autumn.

“I don’t think Kyprios is going to make the Gold Cup. He got a little bit of a joint and it’s not settling down. We will just have to wait and see. It’s one of those things," he said.

“It happened a month ago and it’s just not settled – sometimes these things can settle very quickly and sometimes they don’t.

"He got an inner infection inside in the joint and it had to be flushed and then there was more infection, so it had to be flushed a second time.”