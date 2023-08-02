Visionarian can reward Peter Fahey’s foresight to land Galway Plate

‘Shark’ Hanlon eyes Galway glory for Hewick but weight can thwart the people’s horse, with experienced Denis O’Regan set to soar

Arctic Fly, with Sean O'Keeffe up, left, jump the fourth on their way to winning the Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle during day two of the Galway Races Summer Festival 2023 at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit, Galway. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Visionarian, with Denis O'Regan up, jumps the sixth on their way to winning the Guinness Novice Steeplechase during day four of the Galway Races Summer Festival at Ballybrit Racecourse in Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A winner at this meeting 12 months ago over fences, Peter Fahey’s Visionarian should be cherry ripe after a spin over hurdles last month. Photo: Sportsfile

One of the factors that helps jumps horses gain such an affinity with the public is the regularity with which they hit the racecourse season after season, and Hewick has been on his own world tour since winning last year’s Tote Galway Plate (6.40).

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon has never shirked away from any test with the people’s horse, and a spill in the Kerry National at Listowel – with the race seemingly at his mercy – was quickly compensated for at Far Hills as connections chased the American Dream.

A famous American Grand National victory followed before being put away for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, where he was in contention at the head of affairs before hitting the deck at the second last.

More compensation awaited in his happy hunting ground of Sandown, though, before again running a belter when fourth at Auteuil in the French Champion Hurdle. It’s been quite a 12-month journey, and the Shark is now circling Ballybrit again.

With regular rider Jordan Gainford injured, three-time British champion jumps jockey Brian Hughes, a native of Antrim, is confirmed to ride the loveable eight-year-old for the first time in the €270,000 showpiece.

No horse has successfully defended the Grade Three handicap chase since Dermot Weld’s Ansar in 2005 – before that, it was the Aidan O’Brien-trained Life of a Lord in 1996 – and Hewick (11-12) faces a stiff task off top weight.

With a lofty rating of 167, Hewick (owned by TJ McDonald) is 12lbs higher than this time last year, so common sense suggests that this will be a bridge too far, but the €850 bargain buy has ripped up the script time and time again, so it will be no surprise to see him make the frame and run his usual race.

There are 21 challengers to his crown with big hitters like Gordon Elliott (six) and Willlie Mullins (five) strongly represented as always, with the latter’s Kilcruit expected to go off a warm-order favourite under Irish champion jumps jockey Paul Townend.

A significant drop in class was availed of in sensational style when Kilcruit coasted home 15 lengths clear in a novice handicap chase at the Punchestown Festival in April, having found Grade One level too hot to handle prior to that.

That win also resulted in a 12lb hike, however, and given that the eight-year-old wasn’t at his best when subsequently reverting back to smaller obstacles in the French Champion Hurdle, others are preferred given his short odds.

Kilcruit (11-5) must also give away plenty of weight with lots of dangers lurking lower in the handicap, including the Gavin Cromwell-trained Final Orders (10-8) under Seán Flanagan.

The seven-year-old went on a storming run throughout autumn and winter with five successive victories over fences before that streak came to a halt at the Cheltenham Festival, but he does come here in form after a fine win on the Flat at Bellewstown last month.

Barry Connell and Michael O’Sullivan enjoyed a breakthrough season with the exploits of Marine Nationale providing them with a maiden Grade One win before going on to Cheltenham success, and they combine once again via Enniskerry (10-7).

A festival winner over fences last year (as well as being just touched off over hurdles the previous year), the nine-year-old also recently showed his rude health with victory on the level, and he commands some respect.

Teenager Danny Gilligan (17) was already on the mark earlier in the week, and the Galway rider partners last year’s fourth, Ash Tree Meadow (10-4), for Elliott, who also boasts a strong chance with the unexposed Hollow Games (10-1), which is clearly classy but also inconsistent, off a feather weight.

Each-way preference is for Visionarian (10-7), though, with Peter Fahey’s charge bringing Grade One form to the table, having chased home classy types like Banbridge and Saint Roi last season.

A winner at this meeting 12 months ago over fences, Fahey’s eight-year-old should be cherry ripe after a spin over hurdles last month blew some cobwebs away, and the assistance of ’05 Plate-winning jockey Denis O’Regan is yet another plus.

With a handy racing weight and the expert planning of a shrewd trainer in Fahey, a bold bid is on the cards in the day three feature at double-figure odds.

Another mixed card kicks off on the level with a three-year-old handicap, where the Joseph O’Brien-trained Sea Gardens is sure to have his supporters on his first start out of maiden company (he was gelded since his last run).

Dylan Browne McMonagle’s mount has showed some promise – particularly on debut when a close fourth to the smart Peking Opera as a juvenile – while Jessica Harrington’s Lan Cinnte is another that cannot be discounted.

Shane Foley’s mount has put two brilliant displays together in lucrative handicaps without getting her head in front, and that sets a fair standard for her six rivals to reach.

Top weight Genuine Article lived up to his name for Dermot Weld when getting off the mark in a Killarney maiden two weeks ago, and high-flying apprentice Conor Stone-Walsh takes a valuable 7lbs off in a tricky heat.

Another availing of the 7lb claim is Emmet Mullins having booked Sean D Bowen for Malbay Madness. Dropping back significantly in trip from his Ulster Derby fifth, he should be bang there at the finish and is tipped to narrowly take an ultra-competitive contest.

Willie Mullins has landed five of the last six renewals of the Tote.ie Maiden (5.40) – the other was taken by his nephew Emmet – and both have leading claims this time around again, but they may have to play second fiddle.

Talented hurdler Winter Fog would normally go off short odds for the champion jumps trainer – closely followed by Emmet’s This Songisforyou (a winner at last year’s festival) – but Up And Under is a cut above his 17 rivals on all known form.

O’Brien’s three-year-old, beaten just under 11 lengths in this year’s Irish Derby, gets weight from his older rivals and really should be a class apart if putting his best foot forward under Tom Hamilton.

It usually pays to follow early winners bidding to back up their success later in the week, and Youcrackmeup is one to follow in the 2m½f handicap (6.10).

Harrington’s three-year-old must carry a 7lb penalty for her Monday romp, but that may not stop Shane Foley’s mount. Hanlon’s Hallowed Star is next best.

DAY THREE PICKS

5.10 Malbay Madness

5.40 Up And Under

6.10 Youcrackmeup (NB Hallowed Star)

6.40 Visionarian (e/w)

7.15 Vischio

7.50 High Class Hero

8.20 Shanwalla