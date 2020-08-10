Vega strikes it lucky for Harrington to take 'Phoenix'

Lucky Vega looked a high-class colt in the making as he powered to an impressive victory in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Successful first time out, the Jessica Harrington-trained colt was second to the re-opposing Laws Of Indices over this course and distance last time out and was always moving with some purpose in this contest.

Giorgio Visari and Ventura Tormenta had taken the Group One field along, but while Prix Robert Papin winner Ventura Tormenta started to feel the pace from two furlongs out, Lucky Vega (4/1) travelled smoothly in behind and really opened up from a furlong out.

Harrington's charge went further clear under Shane Foley (right), having three and a half lengths in hand of Aloha Star with The Lir Jet a short-head back in third. However, a stewards' inquiry subsequently reversed the placings of Aloha Star and The Lir Jet. Laws Of Indices ran on for fourth, having been a little slowly away.

"He was good," Harrington said. "That's Mr (Yuesheng) Zhang's first Group One winner worldwide. I'm absolutely delighted for the horse and it's great for Mr Zhang.

"He's a nice horse going forward and Shane said he's getting quicker. He probably needed it the last day because he had won his maiden without getting into a battle. The last day when he got into a bit of a battle it hardened him up.

"He was much more streetwise and on his work at home he had really started to come to himself."

Lucky Vega earned a 16/1 quote for next year's 2,000 Guineas, and looking to the immediate future, Harrington said: "We'll have to sit down and think now, but Shane said we'd probably be thinking about the Middle Park. I think he'll get seven as well."

Elsewhere, Glen Shiel got up close home to give trainer Archie Watson a quick big-race double in the Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint Stakes.

Just 14 minutes after Maystar lifted a Listed contest at Deauville, Glen Shiel landed his Group Three prize.

Jungle Jane took the field along until the business end where a host of horses, including Forever In Dreams, Speak In Colours, Millisle and Buffer Zone, had chances.

However, Oisin Orr conjured a great run of Glen Shiel (12/1), which knuckled down to land the prize by a neck from Sonaiyla. Forever In Dreams was a head away third in a blanket finish.

"He's very tough, ideally I didn't want to be in behind them but when I did get him out and got him rolling he came home well," said Orr. "He stays a bit further and when I got him out and in the clear he hit the hill well."

Classic-placed So Wonderful finally came good at the 15th attempt when nursed home by Wayne Lordan to win the Hashtag ForTheLoveOfKildare Fillies Maiden.

Aidan O'Brien's three-year-old had put in a host of high-class displays, including when third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, but had become frustrating after being beaten in maiden events on her last two starts.

However, she was cajoled to end her winless days and crossed the line first as the 13/8 favourite, albeit by just a neck from Lady Anner. "On her form you could see she has plenty of talent and it was nice to get her head in front to break her maiden," said Lordan.

Thunder Moon (10/1) looks a bright prospect judged on his winning debut in the opening juvenile maiden. The Joseph O'Brien-trained youngster quickened clear in the final furlong under Declan McDonogh to beat the more experienced Colour Sergeant by three and three-quarter lengths.

Johnny Murtagh's Revolutme (16/1) made amends for a disappointing effort at Sligo on Friday to open her account in the six-furlong handicap - beating Tammany Hall by a length in the hands of 5lb claimer Danny Sheehy.

