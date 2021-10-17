Ultimate gambler beat the odds all his life

When Barney Curley at the age of 70 cleaned the bookmakers for over €4m in 2010, he swore it would be his final heist.

He was getting too old to be taking on the casinos. He didn’t have the energy or the motivation any more. No, it was definitely his last big job. In 2014, in his 75th year, he plundered them for another €2.6m.

On the occasion of that particular coup, he received a letter of congratulations from David Pipe and his father Martin. The latter is deemed by many cognoscenti the greatest National Hunt trainer of all time. His words to Curley were: “A mark of genius. Really brilliant. A masterpiece of planning.”

Game recognised game. Curley showed the letter to his biographer, the journalist Nick Townsend. “I’ll die happy enough with that,” he said. “Martin Pipe was a genius. Don’t forget, I came from there.” He pointed to a photograph of the terraced house in Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, where he grew up. “I hadn’t a clue about horses, nothing. It was humbling to receive that. The Pipes know how hard it is to do — nearly impossible. They would have understood properly the achievement.”

He died six months ago at the age of 81 — happy, one hopes. In the epic roll call of the Irish masses, known and unknown, who left these shores for England, Bernard Joseph Curley ought to rank among the most remarkable.

Even if his chosen career wasn’t among the prestige professions, and his fortunes were sourced in a world of lies and deception, the courage and imagination he brought to his work will mark him out as one of the greatest ever practitioners in three centuries of warfare among the equine betting markets. In that hall of mirrors, this world of ruination and fickle humanity, Curley navigated its treacheries for 50 years and more.

His deeds became the stuff of folklore. For the gambling proletariat whose lives were a dustbin of torn dockets, he became a sort of Robin Hood outlaw, the guerrilla who could infiltrate the bookmaking behemoths and escape with his saddle bags full before they’d even sensed his shadow inside their citadels.

And, risibly romantic though the comparison with Robin of Sherwood might be, Curley in the last 35 years of his life began seriously to not just take from the rich, but to give in great quantities to the poor too. In his apparent search for meaning after the death of his 18-year-old son in a car accident in 1995, he found that his deep and abiding Catholic faith was not quite sufficient on its own.

“If I’m honest,” he confessed in his mid-70s to Townsend, “I feel I’ve wasted my life . . . I believe that, some day, I have to meet my maker and will be judged. I don’t want it said of me, ‘He was a great gambler.’ I’d rather it was: ‘He tried to help people’.”

But the gambling gene was embedded. His father too had a way with pounds and shillings. Charlie Curley bought a truck in the mid-1940s and made money buying poultry, eggs and wild game from the surrounding farmers and selling it wholesale. But he blew it all training greyhounds and gambling on them.

It led to a family crisis that left its mark on his son. Mired in debt, he took 16-year-old Barney out of boarding school in St Macartan’s of Monaghan and brought him to Manchester where they worked literally from morning to night in a plastics factory. Most of their weekly earnings went back to the father’s creditors in Ireland. It was a bleak year in the boy’s life.

Back in Ireland he applied to the Jesuits’ seminary in Mungret College, Co Limerick. He spent four years there. It was a Spartan regime. In old age he would describe them as “amongst the happiest years of my life.” Convinced of his vocation then, he had made up his mind that he would “dedicate my life to God.”

However, the great turf accountant in the sky evidently had other plans for him. Curley at 20 came close to dying of tuberculosis. He spent months in a sanatorium along with many other sufferers of that terrifying plague. “They were dying like flies around me,” he recalled.

He never went back to Mungret. Instead he began dabbling in the smuggling racket, ferrying loads of Gillette razor blades across the border for sale in the south. Meanwhile he was also becoming a student of the equine gambling racket. He soon fancied himself as a bookmaker who could take on all-comers at the track. He was naïve; he was almost swallowed whole in the quicksand. He got out of that game and went into another one — the showband racket. He ended up managing Brian Coll and the Buckaroos, and Hugo Duncan and the Tall Men, among others. The cash flowed in. Curley supplemented it by smuggling Michelin tyres south in the vans carrying the instruments. The Buckaroos, not to mention the Tall Men, were presumably never stuck for a spare if they copped a puncture on the bog roads of Ireland.

He quit showbusiness to go full-time into punting. If he had an angel perched on one shoulder whilst in the seminary, back on civvy street the man in black on the other shoulder was whispering ever louder in his ear. By the early 1970s, God in Curley’s life was trotting a few furlongs behind mammon.

It seems that even then, he was dauntless when it came to big plunges in the markets. He knew no fear. His mortal struggle with TB had cured him of that. “I said to myself that if I ever got out of (the sanatorium) I’d never worry again. That’s why, later, I was never afraid of a losing bet.”

On top of that, his time with the Jesuits had conferred on him an invincible confidence in his own ability. It’s debatable whether he ever lacked it in the first place. He had a dangerous arrogance and a healthy indifference to the received wisdoms of the game. “I made up my mind early on that there was one way to ruin and that was to listen to people in racing.”

In 1971, he headed for the Cheltenham Festival with £700 in his quiver and returned with £50,000. Four years later came the ambush that would make his legend, the coup at Bellewstown racecourse with 20/1 shot Yellow Sam that landed him IR£305,000 — roughly €2,500,000 in today’s money. The story has long since entered the annals of racing lore. It was the subject of a documentary on RTÉ last week. He told Townsend that “a small part of me regarded the success of the scheme as some kind of retribution for what had happened to my father nearly 20 years before.”

It was said then and has been said many times since that Curley made his money by gaming the handicap system to a degree that was unethical, and maybe just short of being illegal by a nostril. If he was widely copied, it could have been anarchy. Apparently there were some who tried to copy his strategies but they couldn’t emulate him. They could not do what he could do.

No one doubts that his knowledge of the industry was so deep and comprehensive, it was perhaps the most formidable tool in his formidable arsenal of weapons. The one-time student of this complex system in two jurisdictions became a sort of Zen master of its byzantine structures. He knew the horses, he knew the prices, he knew the jockeys, the trainers, the tracks, the layers. When he wasn’t on the road, haunting race tracks across Ireland and Britain, he was at home in his armchair with the television switched permanently to the ponies, with his newspapers turned to the information, with his contacts book, his fags and his phone.

His parallel sphere of study was not horses but people. Becoming a ruthless judge of human flesh in all its frailty, as well as equine flesh in all its frailty too, was seemingly essential to his survival. And even for all his study and knowledge, he was frequently let down by one or the other — often both. He was no romantic when it came to either horses or humans. He lost enough money along the way to learn those lessons severely. Those who knew him say he was ice cold in victory or defeat.

In the decades after Yellow Sam he carried out massive raids with the clandestine planning skills that only added to his aura as the lone wolf in his lair. Some of these strokes would have been once-in-a-lifetime triumphs for other punters; for him they were all in a day’s work.

But when the gambling business went corporate and the algorithms took over from the chalk and pencil, the consensus was that Curley’s modus operandi belonged to the analogue age. Which was one reason why he mounted those late-career operations in 2010 and 2014. He wanted to prove that even in the digital age he could still infiltrate Fort Knox.

In terms of complexity and ambition and degree of difficulty, these modern conspiracies were of a different magnitude to his Bellewstown project in ’75. The 2010 job would have yielded over €17.5m if the fourth horse in the equation — the one that was the proverbial banker — hadn’t malfunctioned on the day. Curley instead had to settle for the satisfaction of knowing that the €4m netted was the biggest lump of money ever won in a single day’s racing, in the history of the sport.

In 1996, he set up the charity that would deliver schools and clinics and many other facilities for the people in an impoverished region of Zambia. The financing and logistics of the projects there were organised with the same highly developed managerial capacity he brought to his combat with the layers. Much of the money from those final gargantuan gambles was sluiced into his Zambian philanthropy. It was bad money turned good by a man evidently seeking some sort of redemption for his less than reputable line of business.

Curley died on May 23. He would joke occasionally that his charity work was merely an insurance policy that might be redeemed when he met his maker at the ultimate betting shop window. It was in a manner of speaking his last great ante-post bet, priced at cosmic odds, in the bumper to end all bumpers.

It has yet to be determined if, when he checked out, he cashed in one last time.