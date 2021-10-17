| 14°C Dublin

Ultimate gambler beat the odds all his life

A ruthless judge of human and equine frailty, Barney Curley joked that his charity work was an insurance policy to be redeemed when he met his maker

Barney Curley pictured with his fedora at his home, Cleveland House Stables. Photo: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post Expand

Tommy Conlon

When Barney Curley at the age of 70 cleaned the bookmakers for over €4m in 2010, he swore it would be his final heist.

He was getting too old to be taking on the casinos. He didn’t have the energy or the motivation any more. No, it was definitely his last big job. In 2014, in his 75th year, he plundered them for another €2.6m.

On the occasion of that particular coup, he received a letter of congratulations from David Pipe and his father Martin. The latter is deemed by many cognoscenti the greatest National Hunt trainer of all time. His words to Curley were: “A mark of genius. Really brilliant. A masterpiece of planning.”

