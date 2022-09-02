Tyrone star Conor McKenna eyes Irish Champions Weekend glory before resuming AFL career

Conor McKenna is hoping for a big winner at Irish Champions Weekend before the Tyrone All-Ireland SFC winner heads back to Australia to resume his AFL career.

McKenna is best known for his skills as a footballer but the 26-year-old, first cousin of this year's Galway Hurdle-winning rider Liam McKenna, also takes a keen interest in racing and was pondering a career as a jockey during his teens.

McKenna played a pivotal role in the Red Hand's All-Ireland triumph last year, but he will now venture back Down Under to restart his AFL career after club duties with Eglish come to a finish.

Before that time comes, he is looking forward to a big day at the Curragh on Sunday week with Ampeson (trained by his father Patrick) set to tackle the Bold Lad Sprint Handicap on one of the biggest days of the Irish racing calendar.

The younger McKenna regularly rides out work at his Dad's yard in Dungannon and he is confident that the five-year-old could make a bold bid after a decent showing at Dundalk last time out despite being detached early on.

"We don't really buy that expensive a horse and he's probably the most expensive that we've bought in a while so just for a small yard to have a runner there possibly is unbelievable. It'll be some buzz and Dad will be over the moon," McKenna said,

"Even the last day at Dundalk, he just missed the break a bit and he flew home and got sixth. It was probably a better run than most people look at it so if he gets into the race, he's every opportunity to go well off a low weight."