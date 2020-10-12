Two-time Derby winner John Oxx announces retirement from training

John Oxx has announced his retirement from training after a glittering career.

The two-time Derby winner released a statement on Monday afternoon confining that his training business will close at the end of the current turf season.

Oxx trained multiple Group One winners throughout his career taking top honours twice in the both the Irish and English Derby. He also had wins in the Irish Oaks, St Ledger, Champion Stakes and 1,000 Guineas as well as the 2,000 Guineas and Ascot Gold Cup across the Irish Sea and won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Sinndar and Sea the Stars in 2000 and 2009 respectively. Sindar was the first horse to win the Epsom Derby, the Irish Derby and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in the same year while Sea the Stars is the only horse to complete the 2,000 Guineas, Epsom Derby and Prix de l’Arc treble.

"In 2021, I will not be renewing my trainer’s licence. It has been my good fortune to have enjoyed a lot of success and trained some great horses," the statement read.

"I am extremely grateful to all the owners who have sent me those horses to train since 1979, to all the great jockeys who rode them and to all the exceptional staff who have worked for us over the last 41 years.

"Over the years and right up to date I have been privileged to have some wonderful owners and I will greatly miss training for them but now is a good time for me to stop.

"My concern at the moment is that our staff can find alternative employment as our training business will cease at the end of this turf season in November."

