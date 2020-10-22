Tributes pour in following tragic death of respected horse trainer Pat Coffey (55)

TRIBUTES have been paid to a respected Tipperary horse trainer who was killed in a freak horse and trap accident.

Pat Coffey (55) from Portroe, Tipperary suffered fatal injuries on Wednesday when he was thrown from the horse and trap he was operating with a teenage relative.

The accident occurred shortly after 1.30pm at Killoran in north Tipperary. Emergency services raced to the scene after the alarm was raised.

However, despite desperate efforts by paramedics to assist Mr Coffey, he was later pronounced dead.

The teenager suffered only minor injuries but was treated at the scene for extreme shock.

Gardaí are treating the tragedy as a freak accident and indicated they do not believe any other vehicle was involved.

Mr Coffey operated the successful Boulagloss Stables in Carrigatoher.

It is the second tragedy to hit the Coffey family over recent years with 'Irish Racing' revealing Mr Coffey's nephew, Patrick McCormack, died in a tragic farming accident in January 2018.

Mr Coffey was a highly respected owner and trainer. He ranked as one of Ireland's most successful point-to-point trainers over recent years with many of his horses being ridden by Davy Russell.

Amongst his greatest successes involved horses such as Barry's Jack, Saddler's Deal and That's a Fact.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

A file will now be prepared for the Tipperary Coroner's Office.

Online Editors