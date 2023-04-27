Trainer Martin Brassil back in big time as JJ Slevin pulls fast one on Galopin Des Champs in Gold Cup

Many would have laughed Martin Brassil out of the place for even rolling the dice, but Fastorslow (20/1) repaid his faith to cause a seismic shock in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup yesterday.

Galopin Des Champs (4/11 fav) looked unbeatable on paper, but you don’t know unless you give it a go and Brassil put his cards firmly on the table to produce a spectacular upset.

Fastorslow had 26lbs to find on Galopin Des Champs based on official ratings, but the latter produced a shadow of his Gold Cup-winning display, with JJ Slevin having two-and-a-quarter lengths to spare amid stunned silence.

“There’s no point in entering him in a handicap now!” Brassil said with a wry smile as his seven-year-old ripped up the form book in sensational fashion to plunder the €300,000 showpiece.

“Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame (100/30) had hard races in the Gold Cup, and if there was a bit of a chink in the armour, we were going to exploit some of that. I didn’t think we’d win, but I didn’t think we’d be far away.”

Brassil is one of the shrewdest operators around, something which Niall ‘Slippers’ Madden – who combined with the Kildare trainer to land the 2006 Aintree Grand National via Numbersixvalverde – highlighted.

“He’s a masterful trainer. He gets targets into his head and he produces them so impressively on the day. He used to drive me mad early on when I was with him,” Madden said.

“I’d be like, ‘Run them, run them, run them’, but when he did eventually run them, they were never far away. He’s so good at producing these horses on the big days. He gave him a big target and it paid off. He was probably gone so high in the handicap after Cheltenham, why not throw him in a Grade One?”

Brassil has a live Gold Cup contender on his hands for next season, while Waterford trainer John Kiely, who turns 86 next week, also has a special talent in his care in the shape of A Dream To Share.

The Cheltenham Champion Bumper winner added the Punchestown equivalent (8/11 fav) to leave the Dungarvan handler dreaming about what might be when the unbeaten five-year-old tackles hurdles next season.

“He’s some horse. He came out of Cheltenham like he wasn’t even there. He’s worth getting up every morning for, but checking his legs is a worry every day,” Kiely said.

As for 19-year-old Leaving Certificate student John Gleeson, it was yet another sublime display in the saddle as he made the most of his day away from the books.

Gleeson, son of RTÉ racing pundit Brian (who bred the winner with his wife Claire), will return to his studies in St Augustine’s College today, but the racing bug has well and truly gripped him.

“I can’t believe it, I’m very, very lucky. He’s a special horse and I’m very lucky to be riding him. I was just trying to bide my time, but he’s so straight forward and he just wows me,” Gleeson beamed.

“It’s a bit surreal, but I have to get the head back in the books.

“I juggle the two of them and I’m enjoying it at the minute, so it’s great.”

​The other Grade One of the day went to Willie Mullins with Gaelic Warrior (4/5 fav) giving another illustration of his class to land the Novice Hurdle by a commanding 10 lengths.

That was Paul Townend’s 100th victory of the Irish season – after earlier landing the Louis Fitzgerald Hurdle on Grangeclare West (6/4 fav) – as he coasts to another Irish champion jockey title and Mullins now has a tilt at next year’s Stayers’ Hurdle in his sights.

“The (three-mile) trip really suited him and Paul was once again ice-cool, sitting in behind a wall of horses waiting for the right gap to come and he produced him at the right time,” Mullins said.

“We’ll get him home and think about it, but what I saw there, the way he improved going that extra trip, he looks to have the Stayers’ Hurdle written all over him.”

In the process, Gaelic Warrior further complimented the talents of stablemate Impaire Et Passe – which beat him resoundingly in the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival – and runs here tomorrow.

Mullins completed a 21.5/1 treble when Townend’s sister Jody got in on the family act as she booted home Junta Marvel (4/1) to take the closing bumper by two lengths.

Paul Nolan also enjoyed a welcome Festival winner when the imposing Sandor Clegane (15/8 fav) landed the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final ahead of going chasing next season.

John McConnell’s Hereditary Rule (14/1) took the HSS Hire Handicap Chase under Shane O’Callaghan, while the opening handicap hurdle went the way of Ballybawn Belter (17/2) as Liz Doyle’s mare sailed home under emerging rider Charlie O’Dwyer.