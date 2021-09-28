Trainer Johnny Farrelly ‘permanently excluded’ by BHA

Trainer Johnny Farrelly has been permanently excluded from racing, the British Horseracing Authority has announced.

Farrelly was judged to be in breach of the BHA's safeguarding regulations following a five-day hearing of the National Safeguarding Panel, which followed a referral by the BHA to the NSP.

He was found in breach of six offences under Regulation 4 - headed 'prohibited conduct and the protection of young persons and adults at risk' - and one under Regulation 6, which is headed 'supporting provisions'.

The BHA said Farrelly had been "permanently excluded from British racing with the right to review not before a period of seven years has elapsed", with the exclusion beginning on October 5.

Farrelly has already signalled his intention to appeal against the finding.

Tim Naylor, director of integrity and regulation for the BHA, said: "Everyone who works in British racing must be willing to call out and stand up to any behaviours which fall short of the values of openness, inclusivity and respect on which our sport is built.

"We are extremely grateful to the people who came forward in this case to highlight the concerns which eventually led to today's finding. It was as a result of the brave actions of these people, reporting concerns via the sport's confidential RaceWISE reporting line, that we have been able to successfully bring this case to a conclusion.

"This was a lengthy and complex investigation which called deeply on the expertise of the sport's dedicated safeguarding unit, who deserve great praise. It also utilised the independent expertise of the National Safeguarding Panel to ensure that any verdict was provided by a fully independent, specialised arbitration process.

"We cannot comment further on the details of the case as they are confidential and we are bound by the NSP's rules around disclosure."

Farrelly has trained five winners so far this year and has sent out 130 jumps winners and 19 Flat winners in total during his career.

In a statement issued on his behalf by the National Trainers Federation, he said: "I intend to appeal against today's findings and will therefore make no further comment about the hearing.

"I would also like it to be known that a police investigation concluded with no charges in relation to my conduct."