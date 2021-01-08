Trainer Brian McMahon hit with three-month ban and €1,000 fine after falsifying documents and breaking quarantine rules

Clare trainer Brian McMahon has been hit with a €1,000 fine and banned from attending any Irish race track for three months after breaching quarantine restrictions when returning from the UK and falsifying documentation to attend a behind closed doors race meeting.

McMahon, an All-Ireland minor hurling winner with Clare in 1997, attended the Goffs Sales at Yorton Farm in the UK on December 17, but did not restrict his movements upon his return for the five days specified at that time under the Government's Covid-19 protocols.

The Ennis trainer did not provide the negative Covid-19 test result needed before attending an Irish race meeting when saddling unplaced favourite Warreedy (3/1) in the Molony Cup Handicap Chase at Thurles races on December 20.

McMahon also falsely completed the Health Screening Questionnaire to obtain the barcode necessary to attend when he answered ‘No’ to the question of whether he had travelled abroad in the previous 14 days with an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) Referrals Committee convening earlier this week via Zoom to review the case.

"In his evidence, Mr McMahon explained he had attended the sales at Yorton Farm on behalf of a neighbour with the agreement that his neighbour would instead attend the races at Thurles on Mr McMahon’s behalf," an IHRB statement read.

"However, the day prior to the races at Thurles, Mr McMahon was informed by his neighbour that due to unforeseen circumstances he would be unable to attend the races, at which point Mr McMahon contacted three other individuals who held a stable pass for him.

"However, he was unable to obtain race day help for Thurles and he decided to bring the horse to the races himself. He accepted that this was reckless and completely the wrong thing to do and that following all the communication received from the IHRB since the resumption of racing that he should have been more aware of the gravity of the situation.

Read More

"Mr McMahon concluded by admitting he was deeply embarrassed by the situation, especially given all the hard work that Dr Jennifer Pugh and her team had undertaken to protect the racing industry during these times and he apologised for his actions."

McMahon was handed down the €1,000 punishment as well as prohibiting him from attending the races from January 21 to April 2 having breached Rule 272 (i) in that he had acted in a manner which was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct or good reputation of horse racing and 272 (ii) as he had provided misleading information to a racing official by falsifying the Health Screening Questionnaire.

Online Editors