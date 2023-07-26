Tracy Piggott to lead fundraiser in memory of little Rosabel Monroe

€6,000 of prizes up for grabs in charity fundraiser to support bereaved parents and families

Rosabel Monroe, who died suddenly in 2016 at 16 months old

Gillian Duggan and Fiona Morgan Coleman at the Launch of Racing for Rosabel

Since 2018, Racing for Rosabel has generated vital awareness and funds for Rosabel’s Rooms, the much-needed child-loss project that provides financial and therapeutic support to bereaved parents and families around Ireland.

This year the Connacht Hotel is hosting the event on Monday, July 31, starting at 12pm and tickets are priced at €85.

Rosabel’s Rooms, in collaboration with the Irish Hospice Foundation, was established by Suzanne McClean and Gary Monroe following the sudden and unexpected death of their 16-month-old daughter, Rosabel Monroe.

This hugely popular racing event has become a well-loved fixture of Galway Race Week and as always it promises to be a fantastic day full of fashion, racing tips, and fun.

The event starts with a drinks reception, followed by a three-course luncheon, and includes transport and entry to Day One of the Galway Races.

Sports broadcaster and well-known name in the racing world Tracy Piggott will MC this year’s event and will be sure to share some top tips for the week along with tipster Leon Blanche.

Tracy Piggott will MC this year's event. Photo: David Conachy

With more than €6,000 worth of prizes being sponsored by Eyre Square Shopping Centre, Travel Suite, Belissimo, VIP Arrivals and Connacht Hotel Group, it’s certainly worth buying a ticket and sporting your favorite outfit to be in with a chance to win ‘Best Dressed Lady’, ‘Best Dressed Gent’ and ‘Best Headpiece’.