| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Top-weight Aso looks in good shape for Williams ahead of Veterans’ Final

Venetia Williams: Strong prospect at Sandown. Expand

Close

Venetia Williams: Strong prospect at Sandown.

Venetia Williams: Strong prospect at Sandown.

Venetia Williams: Strong prospect at Sandown.

Wayne Bailey

It’s often said that there are six basic emotions: happiness, sadness, fear, anger, surprise and disgust – but in more recent years, some scientists have claimed that there are far more, with one study listing 27 distinct emotions felt by humans.

In the space of a few hours last week, I probably went through all of them – and I was already counting the winnings in my head on Brewin’upastorm, which hit 1/4 in-running on Betfair in the Relkeel Hurdle before crashing out at the last.

Most Watched

Privacy