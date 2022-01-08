Top-weight Aso looks in good shape for Williams ahead of Veterans’ Final

It’s often said that there are six basic emotions: happiness, sadness, fear, anger, surprise and disgust – but in more recent years, some scientists have claimed that there are far more, with one study listing 27 distinct emotions felt by humans.

In the space of a few hours last week, I probably went through all of them – and I was already counting the winnings in my head on Brewin’upastorm, which hit 1/4 in-running on Betfair in the Relkeel Hurdle before crashing out at the last.

I also mentioned in last week’s column how it has been ages since I got a very big-priced winner – but I thought all that was about to change when San Pedro, which I’d backed at 30/1 on the exchanges, traded at 11/10 in-running when going very well in a handicap hurdle at Fakenham before he ran out of gas and finished fifth.

In the end, it was my two all-weather bets at 7/2 and 6/5 which got me out of jail, and I’m more or less back to square one with my betting pot in 2022. So we go back to battle with the layers once again today and with a bit of luck, Aso can kick things off at 11/4 or thereabouts in the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase (3.0 Sandown), the final of the 2021 Veterans’ Chase Series.

It’s been three years since he’s registered a win but the gelding trained by Venetia Williams has been a good servant to connections and almost landed massive victory in at 33/1 the 2019 Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham, but in the end had to settle for second place after a tight battle with Frodon.

More recently, his form has been up and down but he was competitive in a veterans’ handicap last time out at the beginning of December when runner-up to Blaklion.

That horse has since won another handicap, and although Aso is the to weight this afternoon, a rating of 149 seems quite fair all considered.

The big race of the day is the Grade One Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle (2.25 Sandown) but with the favourite Constitution Hill priced around 4/11, it’s a race I’m going to enjoy without a bet.

Runner-up in an Irish point-to-point, he looked seriously good when easily pulling clear to win a hurdle under rules at Sandown last month, and Nicky Henderson’s five-year-old could be something very special.

On the same card, Natural History is 1lb out of the handicap carrying 10st in the Unibet Casino Deposit 10 Get 40 Handicap Hurdle (3.35), but I still think he’s got a great chance and I’m happy to back him around 9/2.

Gary Moore’s gelding has been below form in his two races this season, but his rating was just too high in the 120s and the handicapper has cut him some slack and he’s now just a couple of pounds higher than his last winning mark.

As mentioned, I’d a bit of luck on the all-weather last week and two stand out today. At Lingfield, early odds of 9/4 about Kodi Gold make appeal in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of The AWC Handicap (1.10) for David Evans, with Gina Mangan booked to do the steering.

A two-time winner in handicaps, he was flying home in a handicap here last week off 1lb lower than today, but he had too much to do having sat at the back of the field for most of the race, and was a half-length second to Alcazan in the end.

At Kempton, a chance is taken on Edraak at a similar price in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Conditions Stakes (6.45). Trained by Michael Appleby, he looked in great shape when last seen winning a handicap here in good style last month and I reckon he’s evenly matched with Lord Of The Lodge, which is likely to go off as favourite around 15/8.

For the each-way backers, Inferno Sacree should be worth a couple of quid around 16/1 in the Leonna Mayor New House Celebration Handicap Hurdle at Wincanton (1.30).

He’s not had much success in his four career runs to date but I reckon he’ll go better in handicaps. His opening mark here of 80 is not too harsh, and gets him in near the bottom of the weights with 10st 1lb.

Planned Paradise looks the best of the rest, having won a handicap hurdle at Newcastle before Christmas.