Top three-year-old Roaring Lion dies after bout of colic

Last year's top three-year-old Roaring Lion has sadly died after suffering another bout of colic in in New Zealand.

Standing at Tweenhills Farm and Stud in New Zealand after a glittering racing career with John Gosden ended last season with a total of four Group One victories, Roaring Lion had been on the mend from a earlier bout of the life-threatening condition which results in severe abdominal discomfort.

However, the four-year-old took a turn for the worse in recent days and the decision was made to put Sheikh Fahad Al Thani's star to sleep in the best interests of the horse's welfare.

Tweenhills owner David Redvers, racing manager to Al Thani said: "Roaring Lion was observed to be uncomfortable in his stable at Cambridge Stud.

"On examination by stud vet Rob Hitchcock, Roaring Lion was admitted to Cambridge Equine hospital.

"There operating surgeons Dr Alanna Zantingh and Dr Greg Quinn performed ultrasound examination and the decision was made on welfare grounds to put Roaring Lion to sleep.

Kerry jockey Oisín Murphy was in the saddle for all bar one of Roaring Lion's 13 races as he accumulated over €3million in prize money with victories in the Coral-Eclipse, Juddmonte International Stakes, Irish Champion Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes his stand-out performances.

Online Editors