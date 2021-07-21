Tony Mullins slams ‘unbalanced and one-sided profile’ of racing industry in BBC exposé

PROMINENT trainer Tony Mullins has jumped to racing’s defence in the wake of what he believes was “an unbalanced profile on the thoroughbred industry with only one side of the story” told in Panorama’s The Dark Side of Horse Racing.

Racing’s image is reeling once again after the BBC exposé showed covert footage taken at an abattoir in Swindon which appeared to compromise the welfare of former racehorses sent there to be euthanised on a number of different counts.

It was alleged that “most, but not all” of the 4,000 racehorses sent to British and Irish abattoirs since 2019 were trained in Ireland with former inmates of suspended Meath trainer Gordon Elliott among those cited in the explosive programme.

Mullins, brother of champion jumps trainer Willie, acknowledged that there will always be a few bad apples in racing but that the vast majority of racehorses are “treated like kings and queens” during and after their careers on the track.

“Horses in my place are treated like kings and queens and it’s a bit like going around and accusing every human of murdering other humans, it does happen and it’s unfortunate but I don’t know anyone in racing that condones it,” Mullins revealed to the Irish Independent.

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen it (equine welfare issues) and all I or anyone else can do is cut those type of people out of my life and I have. It’s rare but it has happened and I don’t give people like that a second chance.”

Mullins also questioned the credibility and validity of the programme on a variety of counts while insisting that accusations of contaminated horse meat making its way into the human food chain after animals’ microchips were fraudulently swapped was “just not possible”.

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) revealed last night that the contentious aspect in question from the documentary – which concerned the microchip of Tammys Hill (which died five years earlier) turning up in another horse at the slaughter house – was reported to An Garda Síochána.