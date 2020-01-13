Today's Punchestown meeting cancelled as Storm Brendan takes hold

Today's meeting at Punchestown has been cancelled, following a Status Orange weather warning for Kildare as Storm Brendan takes hold.

The storm will affect most parts of the country today and, following a 7.45am inspection this morning, Punchestown officials took the decision to cancel the meeting.

The first of a seven-race card was due to start at 12.45pm, however, with windspeeds of up to 80km/h, the meeting was cancelled die to safety concerns.

As of yet, no date for the rescheduling of today's meeting has been revealed.

Online Editors