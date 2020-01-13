Sport Horse Racing

Monday 13 January 2020

Today's Punchestown meeting cancelled as Storm Brendan takes hold

Monday's Punchestown meeting has been cancelled
Monday's Punchestown meeting has been cancelled

Today's meeting at Punchestown has been cancelled, following a Status Orange weather warning for Kildare as Storm Brendan takes hold.

The storm will affect most parts of the country today and, following a 7.45am inspection this morning, Punchestown officials took the decision to cancel the meeting.

The first of a seven-race card was due to start at 12.45pm, however, with windspeeds of up to 80km/h, the meeting was cancelled die to safety concerns.

As of yet, no date for the rescheduling of today's meeting has been revealed.

Online Editors

The Left Wing: John Cooney vs Conor Murray, Munster's issues and Leinster's depth chart

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport