Today's meeting at Fairyhouse has been abandoned
Tuesday's meeting at Fairyhouse has been abandoned following an inspection this morning.
The final day of the Easter meeting was due to feature the Grade Three John & Chich Fowler Memorial EBF Mares Chase, but officials called a halt to the action due to the weather.
Online Editors
