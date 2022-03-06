Time to end needless handicap mysteries

Handicapping is a mystery for many outside racing but fear not, there are plenty within it who are puzzled by it too.

The aim is to set a race up so that, theoretically, every runner can cross the line together. Think of the school races, where the plodders get to start 20 metres ahead of the speedsters, only with less lead weight in horses’ saddle clothes rather than a head start.

The ratings determine the best horses, but this doesn’t always hold true. Please m’lud, can I present Exhibit A, Cyrname, but generally, regular Grade/Group 1 victors, winners of Gold Cups, Champion Hurdles and Champion Chases, of Derbys, Champion Stakes and Prix de l’Arcs are at the top of the pile.

It is down the ranks the difficulties lie. The vast majority of horses, just like people, are not extraordinary and so 20 of them could race five times off level weights and depending on ground, luck in racing, tactics, distance and jockey, we could legitimately have five different results.

That is without connections choosing unsuitable tactics, distance and ground, or an inexperienced jockey, or just using the race as a training day.

Of course the latter happens. The late Irish senior NH handicapper, Noel O’Brien called it “a game” that he was part of. You’d think on social media that ‘getting a mark’ was solely an Irish pursuit. Mark Prescott is just one who would be very disappointed to have been forgotten about. But he’s painted as a genius and the Paddies are cowboys.

O’Brien acknowledged the arbitrary nature of the system because it was down to opinion, and because he was employed to do the job, his opinion was the one that counted. Because it’s opinion, however informed, you won’t always be right and you won’t always please everyone.

But the one thing that irks most, perhaps apart from how much slower it is for a rating to drop in comparison to how quickly it can rise, is inconsistency, uncertainty and lack of clarity. In Flat racing, there is a standardised European system and a horse has an official rating across the board. That doesn’t apply in jumps, when in theory at least, it should be easier to do with a smaller cohort to deal with.

Gordon Elliott spoke about it last week. “I don’t really understand,” he said. “To be honest, it baffles me. Why are we not doing all the same rating? In this day and age, should all the handicappers not be working off the same level playing field? Have a European rating. Whether they’re five pound higher or five pound lower. Every horse. At the end of the day, it’s all about opinion and we’ve all got an opinion, in every walk of life. But if there were a bit more consistency, everyone would be happier. And I understand they have a job to do.”

The point about the English handicappers is important for Irish-trained horses, as there is a policy now of adding a chunk of weight onto whatever their Irish counterparts have rated the raiders. That penalty for being Irish isn’t consistent. It isn’t universal, it must be said, but it applies for the vast majority.

This is as a response to the increasing Irish success on British shores. The new policy clearly implies something isn’t right with the Irish marks, or that the horses’ true abilities are being hidden in a way that does not exist in Britain.

Graeme Rodway did a piece of analysis in the Racing Post recently which detailed the score in handicaps over the last 10 Festivals as 59-44 in Britain’s favour, albeit that it was 7-2 last year. Of the 44, 21 had finished in the first two on their previous start, 12 of those in graded races. A further eight finished in the first four.

With two of them having fallen previously, that left only nine that had finished outside the first six and that is similar percentage-wise to the British tally of 13.

That doesn’t support the argument for a ‘correction’ unless you are arbitrarily trying to set up a situation where more British horses win. The irony is that many British-trained horses have been unable to get into the handicaps as a result. A most ingenious paradox.

Meanwhile, they are not addressing the real problems, such as the programme not being centralised, as it is in Ireland, and so tracks are able to run three or four of the exact same type of race on the one day. And it is this that Shaw pointed to as the deterrent to parity in ratings.

Where there is one winner and maybe a second and third going up in the handicap in Ireland from a potential field of 24, you have maybe nine or 12 in that grouping in Britain from perhaps 30-35 runners. British horses are rated far too high. That’s your problem.

The fact that horses start over fences with their hurdle ratings is another nonsense. So too, that winning over fences can lead to an increase in the hurdle mark. Would it not make more sense to tend to these anomalies?

Martin Greenwood and his colleagues say they don’t just produce a rating when an entry is made from Ireland, that they are constantly assessing Irish horses. So publish those assessments. Once a month even. Save on the unnecessary costs to owners in wasted entry fees, on Michael O’Leary calling people names. Provide a bit of transparency for all racing followers. But get your own house in order.