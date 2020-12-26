| 6.9°C Dublin

Time has come for Cyrname to prove he's 'King'

Cyrname and Harry Cobden can lead home the Paul Nicholls team at Kempton Expand

Wayne Bailey

The gambling gods looked favourably on this column last week with wins for Not So Sleepy (20/1) and Paisley Park (9/4), and I'm pleased to report that the profit and loss (P&L) is looking healthy for 2020 overall.

As usual, I'll do a full P&L breakdown in the first column of the year next week, but I'm happy enough considering the fixtures went a bit awry for a while with Covid.

If these were normal times, following a big-priced win like Not So Sleepy, I'd be making my way up to Leopardstown this weekend with a fistful of dollars to go to battle with the on-course layers with a smile from ear to ear.

