Time has come for Cyrname to prove he's 'King'

The gambling gods looked favourably on this column last week with wins for Not So Sleepy (20/1) and Paisley Park (9/4), and I'm pleased to report that the profit and loss (P&L) is looking healthy for 2020 overall.

As usual, I'll do a full P&L breakdown in the first column of the year next week, but I'm happy enough considering the fixtures went a bit awry for a while with Covid.

If these were normal times, following a big-priced win like Not So Sleepy, I'd be making my way up to Leopardstown this weekend with a fistful of dollars to go to battle with the on-course layers with a smile from ear to ear.

But it's not to be, and of all the racing festivals the fans have missed this year, I think this one is hitting home the most. Win or lose, going racing is always a great way to let down the hair after the stress and worry of Christmas. As bookmaker Gary Wiltshire once said, "a bad day at the races is still better than a good day at the office".

Please God, we'll be in a very different place this time next year, but at least we still have a great day of sport ahead, even if it is in front of the TV.

Just like last year, I've been thinking hard about whether Paul Nicholls' Cyrname is a King George type of horse (Kempton, 3.0), and just like last year, I've decided that he probably is. But I hope the result is not the same as last year, where he seemingly struggled at the trip and finished second to stablemate Clan Des Obeaux.

Thankfully, I managed to get my money back at Halloween, when Cyrname proved he could handle the 3m trip by winning the Charlie Hall Chase. He put his Ascot Chase fall behind him, jumping superbly.

Clan Des Obeaux has lost twice since the King George, including a tough Betfair Chase at Haydock last month, when second to Bristol De Mai.

At 2/1, I think he's a weak enough favourite, so I'm happy to side with Cyrname again this year, which has more experience this time and is trading at 5/2 at the time of writing.

Nicky Henderson's Santini is worth a mention, as connections obviously think the Gold Cup runner-up is in with a shout - he was supplemented late on, while Colin Tizzard's Lostintranslation would be in the mix if having a good day, but his form has been going the wrong way lately.

For a lot of people, Champion Hurdle winner Epatante is the Kempton banker in the Grade One Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (2.25), and she's sure to be listed in a lot of people's doubles, trebles, Yankees and the like.

She was absolutely brilliant when making it six wins from seven hurdle races in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle last time and will be very hard to beat - but, at odds of 2/9, I'll enjoy this race without a bet.

Earlier on the same card, I reckon 4/1 is a great deal about Harry Fry's If The Cap Fits in the Grade One Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase (1.50).

Dan Skelton's Shan Blue looks set to go off as favourite around 7/4. While you can't quibble with his latest form, winning two novices, those odds look a little tight to me in what seems an open race. A good case could also be made for the likes of The Big Breakaway and Enrilo.

Although beaten in a Listed Chase at Sandown last time out, the way the race panned out for If The Cap Fits didn't quite suit him. He's best judged on his winning novice chase debut at Ffos Las in October, which he won with plenty in hand, despite his inexperience. He's almost certainly going to improve over time.

At 11/8 or thereabouts, my biggest Leopardstown bet will be on Gordon Elliott's Felix Desjy in the Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase (2.15). Unbeaten in two races over fences, his jumping looked a little sketchy at a Grade Two Novice Chase at Punchestown last month, but, to his credit, the 13/8 shot managed to get it together having traded as high as 33/1 in-running, and he beat a couple of today's rivals in the process.

Short-priced

Finally, at Limerick, I'm opposing the short-priced Willie Mullins-favourite Asterion Forlonge in the Grade One Faugheen Novice Chase (2.35) in favour of Gordon Elliott's Pencilfulloflead, which I'm hoping to back around 9/2.

That's not a bad price in a five-runner field about the six-year-old which is unbeaten in two chase races, although he also has an entry for Leopardstown on the 29th.

His last win was a Grade Two, which, in my view, gives him an edge over Asterion Forlonge, which had a facile victory in a Punchestown novice last time, in which we learned little at 4/11.

In fairness to Asterion Forlonge, he was a good hurdler this year and should go well, but I just think he's too short based on one chase race.