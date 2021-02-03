Tiger Roll tops Aintree entries but weight concerns could rule him out

Tiger Roll heads 106 entries for this year's Grand National, but Gigginstown House Stud racing manager Eddie O'Leary has cast further doubt over whether the people's horse will bid for a record-breaking hat-trick in the Aintree showpiece.

Tiger Roll will emulate Red Rum as a three-time winner should he prevail in the world's most famous steeplechase on April 10, but connections continue to raise concern over the burden which Gordon Elliott's brilliant 11-year-old will have to overcome in order to do so.

The Authorized gelding failed to fire in a Cheltenham Cross Country event last November when never travelling and pulling up, but O'Leary insists that the prospect of carrying top-weight is more of an issue than his form ahead of his next run later this month.

“Touch wood, he’ll go for the Boyne Hurdle at Navan (February 21) next and then it will be the Cross Country chase at Cheltenham," O'Leary said.

“I think the November run was just one of those days. We didn’t expect him to win or anything, but we didn’t think he’d run that bad. There was no reason for it. Maybe he had a headache, I couldn’t tell you.

“With regards to the National, he’s still got a crazy weight. For some unknown reason he has this crazy rating. He didn’t even appear in the end-of-season classifications last year, yet he’s got this rating of 168.

“When I queried it, I was told that was because it was a Cross Country rating. Tiger Roll was beaten 17 lengths by Easysland off level weights (at the Cheltenham Festival in March).

“I’ve always said 168 is crazy and there’s no point in running in the National unless he’s given a chance. We’d be absolutely thrilled if he could run to a mark of 168, but it makes no sense.

“Unless he’s given a chance, he’ll probably be retired at Cheltenham if he runs badly, and maybe Cheltenham is the right place to retire him given his record there.”

