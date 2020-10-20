Tiger Roll set for return to action as Gordon Elliott runs double Aintree Grand National winner on the flat

The new jumps season has yet to kick into gear properly but Tiger Roll, one of the most popular horses in training, will whet the appetite for National Hunt fans when he makes his reappearance on the flat at Navan on Thursday.

It's 1674 days since the dual Aintree Grand National winner last appeared on the level but Gordon Elliott has opted to start off the ten-year-old's campaign in the Flower Hill Maiden (4.15) over 1m6f at the Meath track.

Tiger Roll faces nine rivals – including a quartet which are seven years his junior – on his first start since coming home "sore and tired" when second to French winner Easysland in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The Meath trainer has made no secret of 'the people's horse' being in fine fettle at home since returning from his summer break and this will be the start of a season where a third win in Cheltenham's Cross Country Chase is "the main objective".

The possibility of making history and becoming the first to complete a hat-trick of victories in the Aintree showpiece will then be next on his agenda before likely bringing the curtain down on a glittering racing career.

A possible tilt at the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal's marquee jumps meeting next month is off the table with the Boyne Hurdle or a potential trip to Cheltenham for a spin around the Cross Country course also among his plans.

The four-time Cheltenham Festival winner was last seen running on the Flat when second in a 2m maiden at Dundalk under Rory Cleary in March of 2016 and he will have the assistance of promising apprentice Sam Ewing on his much-anticipated reappearance.

