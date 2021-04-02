Tiger Roll is Aintree bound - but not for historic Grand National bid as connections swerve Fairyhouse

Tiger Roll will head to Aintree next week, but it won't be for a tilt at a third English Grand National success with owner Michael O'Leary instead opting to send the people's champion for the Betway Bowl.

The loveable 11-year-old – a brilliant winner of the cross Country Chase at Cheltenham last month in his fifth Festival triumph – was taken out of Monday's Irish National at Fairyhouse and will instead return to the scene of some of his greatest successes at the Liverpool track.

Denise 'Sneezy' Foster's charge was taken out of the Aintree National last month – and the chance to emulate Red Rum as a three-time winner – after connections once again aired their grievances over Tiger Roll's handicap mark.

Gigginstown racing manager Eddie O'Leary has doubled down on their feelings towards the British handicapper as Tiger Roll will tackle his first Grade One in nearly six years – when last of four behind Faugheen in the 2015 Punchestown Champion Hurdle – in his first start over fences at the highest level.

“He goes to Aintree for the Bowl. He came out of Cheltenham in great form. Red Rum won his third Grand National when he was 12, after he was dropped seven pounds, but I suppose Tiger will have to wait until he’s 17 to try and win his third by the way the English handicapper is carrying on,” O'Leary told the Racing Post.

"The handicapper is totally wrong and he has lost Tiger Roll and Easysland from the Grand National. This isn’t just about Tiger Roll anymore."

O'Leary insists there will be no humble pie should Tiger Roll land the second Grade One of his extraordinary career, however, over seven years after his maiden top-flight win in the 2014 Triumph Hurdle.

“There is no humble pie, he is rated completely wrong. Okay, if he wins it, we will say we are wrong but we have no regrets,” O'Leary added.

Online Editors