Tiger Roll emulates Red Rum in style by winning back to back Grand Nationals

Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Davy Russell, has become the first horse since Red Rum in 1974 to win two Grand Nationals.

The nine-year-old raced into the history books as he became the first horse since Red Rum to win back-to-back renewals of the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

It is 46 years since Red Rum claimed the first of his three victories in the world's most famous steeplechase - successfully defending his crown in 1974 before adding a third in 1977.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, Tiger Roll appeared to hold outstanding claims of claiming a second victory on Merseyside, having looked better than ever in winning his two most recent starts in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan and the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase - his fourth Cheltenham Festival win.

Davy Russell had the 4-1 favourite well positioned throughout the four-and-a-quarter-mile journey and after moving to the front, he found plenty on the long run-in to claim an historic victory over Magic Of Light.

Rathvinden (8-1) was third, with Walk In The Mill (25-1) fourth.

For much of the way it looked like Ruby Walsh might seal his third National success as his mount Rathvinden raced and jumped with zest on the front end, along with stablemate and last year's narrowly beaten runner-up Pleasant Company.

However, Tiger Roll was always in their slipstream and it was clear on the run to the final fence that barring accidents he would seal victory, with Russell still motionless in the saddle.

Jessica Harrington's mare Magic Of Light attempted to chase him down, but Tiger Roll was not for catching and passed the post comfortably ahead.

It was a third National success for Elliott - having first struck gold as a fledgling trainer with Silver Birch in 2007.

"I can't believe it. That's the man there (Gordon). At my age now I'm after winning two Grand National's. It's marvellous,"Russell said immediately afterwards as Elliot struggled to hold back tears.

"He is one hell of a horse. What can I say."

Elliot dedicated the victory to his late uncle, Willie Elliot who passed away earlier this year.

"I wouldn't be here only for my uncle Willie Elliott who died this year and this is for him this year," a cleary emotional Elliott said as Tiger enjoyed a lap of honour in the parade ring.

"From the last home I was nervous, but he was travelling so well the whole way.

"He's named well - he's a tiger - and he knows how to win.

"I don't get upset too often, but I'm emotional today. For my whole yard and everyone involved it's unbelievable - you dream about this."

Owner, Michael O'Leery of Gigginstown stud was quick to put the credit back to the horse, jockey and owner saying; "Tiger Roll, Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell have made history, we are just very happy participants. I'm floating, it's magnficiant, It's unbelievable.

"It's a phenomenal training performance by Gordon. It's brilliant that he keeps bringing this horse back at Cheltenham better than ever and Aintree better than ever.

"And what a ride by Davy - fantastic. It's unbelievable, to win two Grand Nationals is just incredible.

"It's a great result for the punters as well."

Result of the 2019 Randox Health Grand National

1. Tiger Roll 4/1

2. Magic Of Light 66/1

3. Rathvinden 8/1

4. Walk Of The Mill 25/1

5. Anibale Fly 10/1

