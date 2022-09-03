Tiger Paw can roar for Aidan O’Brien as Tyrone ace Conor McKenna targets Irish Champions Weekend swansong

It’s a case of the calm before the Irish Champions Weekend storm as things slip back into neutral on these shores ahead of one of the biggest meetings in Irish racing’s calendar.

The action today at Navan and Wexford does little to whet the appetite with a premier nursery handicap (1.55) leading the way at the Meath track, where Aidan O’Brien’s Tiger Paw will take some stopping.

The Sioux Nation gelding has done his best work over five furlongs – including when beating the re-opposing Silmaniya last month – and faded in the final stages over a longer trip in the Group Three Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh last weekend.

Wayne Lordan’s mount sets a standard that his five rivals may not be able to match, with Natalia Lupini’s Naas winner Dontspoilasale likely to be next best, while O’Brien also has a French mission tomorrow.

Order Of Australia tackles the Prix du Moulin (2.48) at Longchamp with Ryan Moore in the plate in a Group One contest where English 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus bids to bounce back from a disappointing effort in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

Eyes will also turn to Germany tomorrow as last year’s shock Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso has his final preparation for next month’s French showpiece when tackling the Group One Grosser Preis von Baden (3.0).

Frankie Dettori partners Marcel Weiss’ five-year-old at Baden-Baden, while the flamboyant Italian rider – who will lead a team against Willie Mullins in the inaugural Barney Curley Charity Cup at Bellewstown on September 28 – is also aboard the Jessica Harrington-trained Irish Lullaby in an earlier handicap (2.20).

Meanwhile, Conor McKenna is hoping for a big winner at Irish Champions Weekend before the Tyrone All-Ireland SFC winner heads back to Australia to resume his AFL career.

McKenna is best known with a ball in hand, but he also regularly rides out work at his dad’s yard in Dungannon and he is confident that Ampeson (trained by his father Patrick) can make a mark in the Bold Lad Sprint Handicap at the Curragh.

“We don’t really buy that expensive a horse and he’s probably the most expensive that we’ve bought in a while, so just for a small yard to have a runner there possibly is unbelievable. It’ll be some buzz and dad will be over the moon,” McKenna said,

“Even the last day at Dundalk, he just missed the break a bit and he flew home and got sixth. It was probably a better run than most people look at it, so if he gets into the race, he’s every opportunity to go well off a low weight.”

McKenna played a pivotal role in the Red Hands’ All-Ireland triumph last year, but he will now venture back Down Under after club duties with Eglish come to a close.