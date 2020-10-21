Tiger is ready to roll for Flat return as Murtagh gets boost

Tiger Roll faces nine rivals on his first start since coming home “sore and tired” when second to French winner Easysland in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March (stock photo)

The new jumps season has yet to properly kick into gear but Tiger Roll, one of the most popular horses in training, will whet the appetite for National Hunt fans when he makes his seasonal reappearance on the Flat at Navan tomorrow.

It will be a whopping 1,674 days since the dual Aintree Grand National hero last appeared on the level but Gordon Elliott has opted to commence the 10-year-old's campaign in the Flower Hill Maiden (4.15) over 1m 6f at the Meath track.

Tiger Roll faces nine rivals - including a quartet which are seven years his junior - on his first start since coming home "sore and tired" when second to French winner Easysland in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The Meath trainer has made no secret about 'the people's horse' being in fine fettle since returning from his summer break and this will be the start of a season where a third win in Cheltenham's Cross Country Chase is "the main objective".

The possibility of making history and becoming a hat-trick winner of the Aintree showpiece will then be next on his agenda before likely bringing the curtain down on a glittering racing career.

Marquee

A possible tilt at the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal's marquee jumps meeting next month is now off the table with the Boyne Hurdle or a potential trip to Cheltenham for a spin around the Cross Country course also being mooted.

The four-time Cheltenham Festival winner was last seen running on the Flat when second in a 2m maiden at Dundalk under Rory Cleary in March of 2016 and he will have the assistance of promising 7lbs apprentice Sam Ewing for his much-anticipated reappearance.

Meanwhile, Johnny Murtagh has received a significant boost ahead of 2021 as he will renew his celebrated partnership with the Aga Khan after the legendary owner added him to his training roster for next year.

Murtagh enjoyed some of his greatest days as a jockey in the Aga Khan's green and red silks, winning the Epsom Derby, Irish Derby and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 2000 aboard the John Oxx-trained Sinndar.

Murtagh, who will join Dermot Weld and Mick Halford as his retained trainers in Ireland, will be sent some yearlings in the coming weeks as he hopes to build on a blistering 2020 with Group One success for Champers Elysees in the Matron Stakes the highlight.

Elsewhere, six-time British champion Flat jockey Kieren Fallon has joined Wesley Ward in the US with the Clare native helping to put the finishing touches to some of his contenders ahead of next month's Breeders' Cup at Keeneland.

Closer to home, Willie Mullins has another exciting novice chaser on his hands with Unexcepted (7/2) earning quotes as low as 14/1 for next year's Arkle after impressing under Mark Walsh at Tipperary yesterday.

Irish Independent