Thomas Gibney’s Velvet Elvis is one for the money in today’s Irish Grand National

Patrick Mullins

Gaillard Du Mesnil and Paul Townend lead our line today. Expand

Gaillard Du Mesnil and Paul Townend lead our line today.

This is the 150th running of the Irish Grand National. It’s seen the formation of Butt’s Home Rule party, the death of Parnell, played its part in the 1916 rising, the execution of Pearse, the assassination of Collins and the reign of De Valera. Prince Regent, Arkle, Flyingbolt and Desert Orchid are written on its roll of honour.

The clash of Papillon and Bobbyjo in ’98 rates as one of the finest races ever ran on this island, with Paul Carberry and Ruby Walsh clashing on two subsequent Aintree National winners. It has a history to be proud of.

