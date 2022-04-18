Thomas Gibney’s Velvet Elvis is one for the money in today’s Irish Grand National

This is the 150th running of the Irish Grand National. It’s seen the formation of Butt’s Home Rule party, the death of Parnell, played its part in the 1916 rising, the execution of Pearse, the assassination of Collins and the reign of De Valera. Prince Regent, Arkle, Flyingbolt and Desert Orchid are written on its roll of honour.

The clash of Papillon and Bobbyjo in ’98 rates as one of the finest races ever ran on this island, with Paul Carberry and Ruby Walsh clashing on two subsequent Aintree National winners. It has a history to be proud of.

It is a democracy of a race, as handicaps are meant to be. Closutton and Cullentra are the dominant forces in National Hunt racing at the moment, yet Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott have only won it once each.

It is a prize that needs more than just quality or quantity in your stable, with 30 horses and 24 fences to be jumped, you need a slice of luck too.

The Galway Plate and Hurdle are handicaps also, but they have been swooned by the bigger stables more and more lately. Not so the jewel of Fairyhouse.

Only two of the 30 jockeys riding in it today have won it before. Davy Russell is not one of them. Nor Paul Townend. Or Rachael Blackmore. At least not yet.

We have two runners this year, with Franco De Port at the top of the weights. Jack Foley will claim a valuable five pounds, and he is near certain to be champion conditional this season. Paul has chosen Gaillard Du Mesnil, who carries 8lb less and is perhaps more unexposed.

However, with only one winner in the past two decades having carried more than 11 stone, I fear both our horses are fighting an uphill battle.

Looking below the 11-stone marker for the winner seems a logical thing to do then.

Full Time Score has a profile quite similar to Noble Yeats, who won last week’s Aintree Grand National.

With only one run over hurdles and just the four over fences he has the potential to improve still. He won last time out at Fairyhouse and carries only 10st 6lbs. He could be dangerous.

One that catches the eye right down the bottom, and who will be the only horse to carry under 10 stone, is Lord Lariat for last year’s winning trainer Dermot McLoughlin.

He won over fences at Fairyhouse last year and while he possibly has shown plenty of his hand, having such a light weight has to bring him into the equation.

Elliott has his usual armada of horses for this massive prize. Several catch the eye. Fakir D’alene is the mount of Harry Swan, son of the great Charlie, the rider of Istabraq and winner of this race on Ebony Jane in 1993.

Harry is an amateur and still in college but he has spades of natural talent and knows this horse from riding him at Cheltenham, where they were fourth in the Kim Muir.

With Harry’s seven-pound claim, they have a lovely racing weight and it’s not difficult to see them involved.

Floueur, whose Cheltenham chances were blown by a bad start and a slow pace, and Frontal Assault, who has bumper form behind Energumene and Ferny Hollow, are two others to note.

Velvet Elvis is intriguing. Only six, the same age as Burrows Saint when he won, and with only four runs over fences and just one in a handicap, he has the potential to be ahead of the handicapper – yet he did get an extra 10lb for a lucrative win at Navan last time.

Thomas Gibney had the winner in 2012 and this one looks to have been plotted for here.

PATRICK’S PICKS

1. Velvet Elvis

2. Lord Lariat

3. Fakir D’alene

4. Full Time Score

5. Frontal Assault