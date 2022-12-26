This is the Christmas of champions past, present and future - and Cheltenham is coming into view

A great champion of the future, a great champion of the present and a great champion of the past are the most intriguing figures as the countdown to Cheltenham begins in earnest.

Few young horses have ever received the kind of hype enveloping Constitution Hill. The sensational impression created by a 22-length victory in the Supreme Novices Hurdle was confirmed when Nicky Henderson’s phenomenon won the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle by 12 lengths last month.

Anything other than a similarly comprehensive win in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton today would be a huge shock. Talk of an epic Champion Hurdle showdown with Honeysuckle was stilled after the reigning champion seemed much diminished when suffering a first defeat in the Hattons Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse three weeks ago.

Trainer Henry de Bromhead may direct Honeysuckle at the Mares Hurdle, which would leave just one possible challenger for hurdling’s new superstar. Willie Mullins’s State Man impressed when winning last year’s County Hurdle at Cheltenham and his four-length Morgiana Hurdle win earmarked him as a contender for the blue riband.

He bids to confirm that impression in Thursday’s Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown, where his main opposition will come from stablemate Sharjah, who’ll be seeking an incredible five-in-a-row. Should State Man dismiss the two-time Champion Hurdle runner-up as easily as he did at Punchestown, the possibility of Constitution Hill having a contest rather than a procession in March will increase.

Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard was just as disappointing as stablemate Honeysuckle on his return to action when pulled up in last month’s Betfair Chase at Haydock. But in this case illness rather than decline seemed the most likely explanation. He has the chance to make amends in Wednesday’s Savills Chase at Leopardstown, where a strong field will reveal any significant chinks in his armour.

Foremost among the challengers will be Mullins’s Stattler, runaway winner of the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham, and the Gordon Elliott duo of Irish Gold Cup winner Conflated and Galvin, who beat A Plus Tard by a short head in this race last year. Conflated and Galvin finished third and fourth in November’s Champion Chase at Down Royal where the identity of the winner raised a few eyebrows.

This time two years ago Envoi Allen was the subject of the kind of ‘wonder horse’ talk now surrounding Constitution Hill. Heading to Cheltenham unbeaten in 11 races, he switched stables from Elliott to De Bromhead during the Great Dead Horse Kerfuffle of 2021.

After falling at the fourth fence when 4/9 favourite in the Marsh Novices Chase, Envoi Allen has never seemed the same. A series of patchy performances made him look like a horse with a great future behind him.

The Down Royal performance raised the possibility that this judgment was premature. Now De Bromhead is audaciously pitting him against England’s best in the King George VI Chase.

Once the undisputed centrepiece of Christmas racing, the King George has lost some prestige thanks to the suspicion that, in an era of unprecedented Irish dominance, the big guns are to be found at Leopardstown rather than Kempton.

But this year’s renewal looks a good one. England’s number one Gold Cup hope, L’Homme Presse, will be there as will Bravemansgame, which won the Kauto Star Novices Chase at the same meeting last year and is trained by 12-time winner Paul Nicholls. They should reveal whether Envoi Allen’s Champion Chase win was a false dawn or a real renaissance.

Another intriguing overseas foray sees Peter Fahey bring The Big Dog to Chepstow tomorrow for a tilt at the Welsh Grand National. The famously gruelling race has only seen two Irish winners. The nine-year-old was pulled up there last year, but this time travels with wins in the Munster National and the Troytown Chase under his belt, and his trainer is on course for his best season ever.

The Big Dog’s chief rivals may be Quiet Wave and Galloping Bear, winners of the London and Surrey Nationals respectively.

Back on home soil, two of Ireland’s biggest Cheltenham hopes will feature at Leopardstown. Red-hot Supreme Novices hurdle favourite Facile Vega goes in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novices hurdle tomorrow. His stablemate from the Mullins yard, Lossiemouth, is Triumph Hurdle favourite and goes today in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle.

The latter faces an interesting rival in the Coolmore-bred and JP McManus-owned Cougar, who has impressed in winning two novice hurdles since switching from Aidan O’Brien to young trainer Pádraig Roche.

While Mullins has a bumper crop of novice hurdlers, Elliott has hit a rich seam of young chasers with 19 wins in beginners and novices chases helping him stay ahead of his rival in the trainers’ championship.

One of his best is Gerri Colombe, who’ll put a five-race unbeaten record on the line in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick today, with Mullins’s Kilcruit, third in last year’s Supreme Novices Hurdle, a dangerous opponent.

Two more outstanding Elliott prospects, Three Stripe Life and Minella Cocooner, should go in Thursday’s Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown which the Meath trainer has won four times in five years. They should get a stern test from Mullins’s Gaillard du Mesnil, third in the Irish Grand National and favourite for the National Hunt Chase.

Elliott has been less fortunate in the Racing Post App Novice Steeplechase but Fil Dor is strongly fancied today to give him a first win since 2014. The Triumph Hurdle runner-up recently made an impressive winning debut over fences at Navan. That day’s runner-up Saint Roi will lead the Mullins challenge with another recent Elliott Navan victor Hollow Games also likely to be in the mix.

Tomorrow’s two-mile Paddys Rewards Club Chase could be renamed Willie’s Rewards Club Chase as it will probably be fought out between the powerful Mullins duo of 2020 winner Chacun Pour Soi and Blue Lord, which recently scored a thrilling victory at Clonmel over last year’s King George winner Tornado Flyer.

It’s not all about Mullins and Elliott. The Paddy Power Chase, which though hardly the highest-quality race on the card, carries the biggest purse and has seen smaller trainers turn the tables in the past. Panda Boy, trained by the astute Martin Brassil and a 16/1 winner at the track last Christmas, has been well backed.

Donkey Years, trained by Eric McNamara, and recent Punchestown victor Farceur Du Large, whose trainer Noel Meade won last year’s race with School Boy Hours, are also in with a shout.

The most emotional moment of the entire Christmas programme will come on Wednesday at Leopardstown. The Christmas Hurdle has been renamed in memory of Jack de Bromhead, whose tragic death in a pony racing accident shook the sporting community to its core.

Jack’s father Henry has paid tribute to the support he and his family have received and the race will be a poignant moment for a sport which is no stranger to loss. Everyone’s thoughts will be with the De Bromhead family at what must be a very difficult time.