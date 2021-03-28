'This is just the icing on the cake' – Kildare jockey David Egan in dreamland after Mishriff lands Dubai Sheema Classic

Kildare native David Egan enjoyed yet another career-defining victory in the saddle when timing his run to perfection aboard Mishriff (4/1) to land yesterday's Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan.

Egan pocketed his share of the €2.5 million winners' cheque after John Gosden's four-year-old cemented his status as one of the world's most versatile Group One performers when making a seamless transition from dirt to turf in a thrilling finale.

Egan was aboard the Make Believe colt when he landed the Saudi Cup, the world's richest race, at Riyadh last month over 1m1f on dirt and he again worked the oracle over this longer 1m4f trip.

Mishriff had a neck to spare from Japanese raider Chrono Genesis at the line, with Loves Only You another neck back in third under Kerry rider Oisín Murphy as Egan tasted the first Group One success of his fledgling career.

"He’s a champion," the 21-year-old beamed. "He's the horse who's going to make my career hopefully. He brought me to that next level by winning the Saudi Cup and this is just the icing on the cake."

Egan was always destined for equine greatness with his father John still going strong in the saddle at 52 having ridden more than 1,000 winners, while his mother Sandra Hughes trained the Irish Grand National winner Thunder And Roses in 2015.

Having moved to Newmarket when he left Patrician Secondary School in Newbridge, Egan was crowned British champion flat apprentice in 2017 before turning professional and he cannot wait to partner Prince Faisal's colt in Europe later this year (now 8/1 for the 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe).

"I was just glad I was able to do my job and get him to settle and we know he’s got an immense turn of foot. Over 12 furlongs, if he’s ridden with restraint and put in a rhythm, he could be deadly in Europe this year," Egan said.

There was no joy for Aidan O'Brien as Hong Kong Vase winner Mogul (7/4 favourite) never got involved at the business when coming home seventh while Joseph O'Brien's Speak In Colours (25/1) couldn't land a blow under Egan when 12th in the earlier Al Quoz Sprint.

Online Editors