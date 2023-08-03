‘They told me at one stage that I wouldn’t walk again’ – Gerry Keane back on his feet with Galway winner

Laughifuwant, right, with Colin Keane up, on their way to winning the Rockshore Refreshingly Irish Handicap during day four of the Galway Races

Having been told at one stage that he wouldn't walk again, being present for a winner at the Galway Races seemed miles away for Gerry Keane when he suffered a horror fall on the gallops two years ago.

It was a run of the mill gallop for Keane, father of Irish champion Flat jockey Colin, but a "stupid, simple fall" at his Meath base in Trim nearly left him with life-changing injuries.

Five months were spent between Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown - where he eventually left on crutches - and the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire before he made it home again.

"Well, they told me at one stage that I wouldn't walk again because it was so badly swollen," Keane told the Independent.ie after saddling Laughifuwant, ridden by his son, to success at Galway on Ladies' Day.

"I'd say I'm 80 or 90 per cent now, I'm living a normal life but I just can't do anything physical. I'm a farrier by trade but I don't be shoeing horses anymore.

"This could be as good as it gets, I don't know. It's mostly nerve damage and it's very slow healing. They never really tell you what way it will go, but they reckon I've made a miraculous recovery anyway."

Keane admits that it was a "very scary" time and he knew things were serious the second he hit the ground.

"A horse jumped off the gallop with me and I knew I was in trouble because I lost all power, I bruised my spinal chord," Keane said.

"I came out of hospital two years ago this month, it took me two years to get going again. I was in hospital from April until August."

You certainly wouldn't know his medical history by looking at him walking around the winners' enclosure and while it is unlikely that he will get up on a horse again, he hasn't ruled it out.

"Not yet anyway," he said when asked if he's riding out anymore. "I wouldn't mind getting up again because it was a great aul thing for keeping you fit and that. I've had so many falls over the year, it was pure simple thing."

Keane would like to thank everyone who helped him along his road to recovery, including all of the doctors, nurses and physios who treated him, as well a trio who kept his yard ticking over while he was sidelined.

"My daughter Alison was working for Ger Lyons at the time and she came home to us, Ger sent her home because we pre-train for him," Keane said.

"James Hyland and Frankie Duffy, they all ran the whole place, between them three they kept the whole show on the road."