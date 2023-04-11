‘They didn't think I'd pull through’ – After surviving helicopter crash, owner Dai Walters eyes Aintree win

Our Power will represent Wales in this year's Grand National – with his trainer Sam Thomas also lucky to be alive

When the helicopter carrying Dai Walters and Sam Thomas clipped a tree shortly after take-off in bad weather and plummeted to the ground near Denbigh last November, the chances of either man being involved in this year's Randox Grand National looked slim.

And while Thomas, a Gold Cup-winning jockey in his previous job, walked away no more than physically and mentally shaken, it did not look so good for Walters, the self-made plant hire and construction magnate who loves racing so much he not only owns horses but built Ffos Las, Britain's newest racecourse, on the site of a former open-cast coal mine.

With a fractured neck and back, eight broken ribs, sternum and heel, the 77-year-old would spend the next three-and-a-half months in intensive care, first in North Wales and then in London, and it says much for his granite-like constitution that among his visitors in hospital were three of the horsemen of the apocalypse in the guise of pneumonia, Covid and sepsis.

He is now recuperating at home near Cardiff, where, across the garden, Thomas trains 35 of his horses including Our Power, the only runner going into Saturday's race unbeaten this season and aiming to become the first Welsh-trained winner since Kirkland in 1905.

"All I can remember is that we were in the helicopter for less than 30 seconds," he says in a break from the intense daily physiotherapy that he undergoes. "I could see it coming towards the trees and I was saying, 'keep it up, keep it up.' Then we hit a tree. It landed on its back end. There were four lads under 40 with families in there and I was terrified it would catch fire. They all had to crawl over me to get out.

"I remember being taken into a building, the house, then it went blank. Otherwise, I can't remember being in hospital in North Wales. I remember a bit of being transferred to the Wellington, but I was out of it for about seven weeks. They didn't think I'd pull through, they said not many would have survived pneumonia, Covid and sepsis.

"I'm getting my strength back, but I can't stick it for too long and I'll watch the race on television from home."

Out in the yard, it has not exactly been plain sailing for Abergavenny-born Thomas this season, either. The horses, including Our Power, started well but, like a lot of other yards, suffered a mid-term bug before returning to form this spring.

"I heard a big bang and we started coming down," Thomas recalls of the crash. "After the accident I was crippled for a couple of days, although nothing was broken, and it took a while mentally to get over it, but Dai was in a much worse state."

Our Power had his problems, too. He won the valuable London Gold Cup at Ascot the Saturday before the crash but came home jarred up so had to miss the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and have a month off before coming back to win the Coral Trophy at Kempton in February.

At the time, after the weights for the National had been announced, he was so far down the handicap it looked like he would not make the cut, but now it looks genius; he gets into the race with 6lb less than he would have to carry if the race was reassessed now.

"It's a help being 6lb well-in," concedes Thomas. "But in the National it might not mean anything. He's very laid-back and will come on from Kempton. When he had the month off, we pretty much had to start from scratch again."

Like a certain Red Rum, Our Power is Flat-bred by, essentially, a sprinter. And not many of his rivals on Saturday will have seen a racecourse as a two-year-old as he did. But the eight-year-old's summer coat has come and he looks a picture ahead of what will be his most formidable test so far.

Recalling the link-up with Walters, Thomas, 38, says: "He called when I was in Lambourn, I had 15 horses, no flag-bearer and I was scraping by. This has been my lifeline. At the time, it wasn't a simple decision, now it's the best thing I've done. I'm a proud Welshman, mum and dad are not that far away, it's quiet and I can go to the cricket and rugby. The lifestyle is good – in Lambourn, sometimes there was no getting away from it."

Walters was able to level out a hill to enable a flat sand gallop just over a furlong round to be built, a facility that Thomas – who moved back to Wales from Lambourn in 2018 and in 2021 registered his biggest win when Iwilldoit won the Welsh National at Chepstow – describes as key to the yard's success this season.

His career as a jockey, from 2003 until 2015, was relatively brief by modern standards. Having started with Venetia Williams, he went to Paul Nicholls as second jockey to Ruby Walsh and, famously, rode Denman to win the 2008 Gold Cup.

"At the time, I took it all for granted," he explains. "There was a Grade One horse in every yard at Paul's. Every Saturday I'd have some very good rides. It's only when you slot up to be first jockey that the pressure becomes a bit different. Paul is relentlessly competitive – it's why he is champion – but you have to have a certain mentality to survive in that environment."

Unlike a lot of jockeys-turned-trainers who say otherwise, he reckons it is impossible to recreate the buzz of riding a winner. "I don't think you can replicate that feeling," he says. "As a trainer, it's relief. Riding, you think you make a difference. You don't realise you're just doing your thing and trying not to cock up."

Ironically, the man piloting Our Power around Aintree on Saturday is Sam Twiston-Davies, another jockey whose riding became adversely affected by the pressure of being first jockey to Nicholls. "He's a top boy," says Thomas, who rode in the race four times. "He's the one person I could ring to talk about horses at 6am and know he'd pick up."

Winning the National, for Walters and Wales, has not even crossed Thomas's mind. "I can't begin to imagine what it would feel like," he says. "I'm well aware of what it takes to even get round and, after everything that's happened this season, it's just nice to be going there at all."