‘There is no money in training horses,’ says Emmet Mullins

It may look like Emmet Mullins is taking racing by storm after landing the Randox Aintree Grand National last year with Noble Yeats, as well as a host of other high-profile winners, but he has no hesitation in saying that “there’s no money in training horses”.

Mullins has had tongues wagging for some time with the 32-year-old’s exploits as a trainer seeing him land a first Cheltenham Festival success with The Shunter at the 2020 meeting before claiming the world’s greatest steeplechase nine months ago.

That suggests a trainer who is really making his career pay, but he reckons otherwise and puts his breeding, owning, training and subsequent selling of two-year-old Flat winner Thebestisyettobe as easily “the biggest payday” of 2022.

“That subsidises the training because there’s no money in training horses,” Mullins said matter-of-factly before detailing the many costs which are making racing a difficult game to survive in, let alone thrive.

“Everything, from the hay, the feed, everything is going up and it’s so hard to attract owners and more yards are having to stomach more (costs) at this time. It’s amazing, I still look at some of the yards and I can’t understand how they’re surviving at their costs.”