There are worse ways to waste money than to nurture girl power

Epatante and Aidan Coleman on their way to winning the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle yesterday. Photo: Grossick Photography

Kenny Alexander is laughing on the other end of the line, when the question that was asked umpteen times last season and will be countless more by next March, is lobbed in his direction once more.

So, Honeysuckle - Champion Hurdle or Mares'?

"She hasn't even run yet," he protests, though understanding the query.

In horses and in humans, we all have different types. The trier, the frontrunner, the spectacular jumper, the quirky character that needs to be landed on the line. For Alexander, mares have always just touched something within him a little deeper.

His love of racing began when his father brought him to his local racecourse in Ayr at 13 and once he developed the resources to get involved as an owner, he did so.

The former sports betting and gaming industry behemoth is a self-confessed gambler by nature, whether in business, the poker table or actually placing a bet, but even at that, the notion to start breeding surprised many.

He is going the right way about it though, with all the necessary facilities on his stud farm back in Ayr, and a raft of exciting on-track talent to be retired there in time.

Apart from Honeysuckle, Alexander owns Elfile, a Graded winner who was third in the Mares' Hurdle behind only her stablemate and Benie Des Dieux, graded winner Minella Melody, who is a leading contender in today's Grade 2 Mares' Hurdle at Fairyhouse and Gauloise, an exciting newcomer who trounced a more experienced Grade 3-placed rival on debut at Thurles last Thursday.

These are or could be what the 51-year-old Scot calls, "a proper horse", and will assuredly have second careers under his eagle eye, all going well in the next few years.

"I can't breed from all of them, but if the good ones do it on the track, when they retire, I will definitely be breeding from them.

"Of the ones that have ran in my colours that I bred, I've been fortunate. They've all won. Carrie Des Champs won about six and got black type. Gordon (Elliott) did a great job with her. Blazing Emily won twice and got black type with Willie (Mullins). They both got injured and are at stud now.

"I have Doddiethegreat with Nicky Henderson out of the same mare that bred Carrie Des Champs. He won a bumper recently on debut.

"I enjoy it. I bought these mares, originally, because I thought it was the best chance of having a runner at the Cheltenham Festival, because quite frankly, in those days of Quevega, it was quite weak and there wasn't that much depth.

"Then I decided I wanted to breed them, so I began to buy better ones. If they do it on the track, I'll send them hopefully to the better stallions. Then you dream for four or five years and realise whether it was worth your time and money or not. But there's worse ways to waste your money I think."

He is pragmatic about choosing the Mares' over the Champion with Honeysuckle last March but insists that it was a decision they continued to stew over until after the Irish Champion Hurdle, which his unbeaten six-year-old star won in a workmanlike fashion characterised by far more jumping errors than was customary.

"If we were always going to go for the Mares', I would have said it. There was always a bit of a debate. What swung it eventually is that I'd never had a winner at the Festival. I'd never even had a horse with a chance so I'd rather win any race than be second or third or whatever in the Champion Hurdle. And that was really her best chance of winning. So we went there and never regretted it because she won. It turned into a far better race than the Champion.

"It was a proper Grade 1. It was a great race. Probably the best race of the whole Festival actually. You often get these races hyped up and then they fall flat, one of the horses runs way below form but the two of them came over the last and came up the hill. It was a proper struggle.

"Benie Des Dieux is seriously good. To beat her, it was definitely her hardest race so far, by some way. I think those two will be seen as two of the best ever contenders of that race. You've got Annie Power and Apple's Jade, and you've Benie Des Dieux and Honeysuckle and over the next few years, you'll struggle to get mares as good as those four.

"I've watched these mares like Annie Power, Apple's Jade and it was a dream to have a mare even comparable to those two. She has a long way to go before she can compete with the number of Grade 1s that Apple's Jade won, or the fact that Annie Power won the Champion Hurdle, but she's fantastic."

With that prized winner in the bag, there may be a temptation to change tack. But then, there is the memory of that buzz of winning.

"I wouldn't rule out she'd go for a Champion Hurdle, but she hasn't even run yet. At the end of the day, I'll probably go with what Henry (de Bromhead) says. And Rachael (Blackmore) knows her. She rides her. She was favouring the Mares' race last year. But now that we've one? We might be more tempted, but I guess I'll probably go for the one I've a better chance of winning again.

"The Champion Hurdle is more prestigious, I don't want to kid anyone, but winning is more fun then finishing second I suspect. Or finishing fifth or sixth. We'll see what happens."

Reports are positive about Honeysuckle's readiness for a second consecutive Baroneracing.com Hatton's Grace Hurdle today.

"I think Henry is very, very happy with her and has been since Cheltenham. She's happy and this has always been the plan. It's going to be a great one. She's firing on all cylinders.

"Hopefully, if she's in the same nick as she was last year, and what I've heard is that she is, though they're not machines. I'll be glued to the TV for sure."

