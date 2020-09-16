| 17.7°C Dublin

The way Pat Smullen carried himself with grace and class through his illness was the truest sign of his character

Michael Verney

AP McCoy hugs Pat Smullen in the parade ring after Quizzical wins the Pat Smullen Champions Race For Cancer Trials Ireland during day two of the Longines Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh. Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

AP McCoy hugs Pat Smullen in the parade ring after Quizzical wins the Pat Smullen Champions Race For Cancer Trials Ireland during day two of the Longines Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh. Niall Carson/PA Wire

The dew was still fresh on the ground and the sky glistened as a car of eager Offaly punters made their way to the Curragh one Saturday morning in 2011 for a date on the gallops with racing royalty.

The one and only Pat Smullen would partner Lechevalier Choisi – a three-year-old colt trained by Jim McCabe and owned by a syndicate of racing rookies from the midlands including myself – up the Curragh in a fact-finding mission.

Lechevalier Choisi was known as a speedster which broke early and set a ferocious pace but tentative plans were in motion to possibly step the son of Choisir, which would win his maiden at Navan that year by four lengths, up in trip and a professional opinion was sought.