| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive The therapist and the yard: The inside story of the raid that rocked racing

Paul Kimmage

The raid has raised more serious questions about Irish horse racing

The story behind the raid last week which has raised more serious questions about Irish horse racing Expand

Close

The story behind the raid last week which has raised more serious questions about Irish horse racing

The story behind the raid last week which has raised more serious questions about Irish horse racing

The story behind the raid last week which has raised more serious questions about Irish horse racing

A raid led by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) led to substances that are banned for use in racehorses being seized in Monasterevin, County Kildare on Tuesday. The premises are understood to be the location from where a well-known British-based equine therapist operates, and there were horses in training present on the site during the raid.

It is understood the individual concerned is not a veterinary practitioner, but is someone who specialises in tendon and muscle problems and is commonly used by trainers across the spectrum in both Ireland and Britain. They have in the past been credited for getting some star horses back on track following leg problems.

Most Watched

Privacy