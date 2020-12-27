| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The story of two trainers, two positives tests and two different outcomes

Paul Kimmage

Two trainers in breach of the same rule have been treated in very different ways by IHRB

Limerick Racecourse. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Limerick Racecourse. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Limerick Racecourse. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Limerick Racecourse. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Pat Kelly has no appetite for the attention US president Donald Trump craves but the trainer whose team numbers only 15 horses proved he is the very model of a 'stable genius' when saddling a winner at the festival for the third year running. In 2015 and last year after producing Mall Dini and Presenting Percy to win the Pertemps Final, Kelly turned down interview requests, and with a sweep of the hand he declined all invitations to share his reaction to his latest feat.

Instead it was the performance of Presenting Percy, ridden with tremendous patience by Davy Russell that spoke volumes as he was brought to the fore at the second-last and then raced away from Monalee to steal the staying novice chasers' championship by seven lengths.

And it was left to an elated Philip Reynolds, owner of both Presenting Percy and Mall Dini, to champion Kelly. "Pat is incredible and he should be up here talking to you because he deserves all the credit," said Reynolds. "Pat is quiet. He's an incredible genius. I know that word is used very loosely, but where Pat Kelly is concerned it is fitting."

Privacy