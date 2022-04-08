| 3.3°C Dublin

The inside track on the Grand National - Escaria Ten is the horse I’d most like to ride as he can answer the questions

Patrick Mullins

Expert View

Escaria Ten ridden by Adrian Heskin (left) in the Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Chase.The duo have a strong chance in the big one at Aintree. Photo: PA Wire Expand

Last year, I got to live the dream for six minutes. Burrows Saint got a good start, settled beautifully, jumped perfectly, and avoided any trouble.

When I landed at the back of drop at Becher’s Brook and was able to take a pull, I thought to myself that this could happen.

