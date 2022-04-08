The inside track on the Grand National - Escaria Ten is the horse I’d most like to ride as he can answer the questions

Last year, I got to live the dream for six minutes. Burrows Saint got a good start, settled beautifully, jumped perfectly, and avoided any trouble.

When I landed at the back of drop at Becher’s Brook and was able to take a pull, I thought to myself that this could happen.

As we thundered across the Melling Road with only two fences left to negotiate and I was able to take a second breather, I started to believe this will happen.

However, once we quickened down to the second last, Burrows Saint’s stamina evaporated like air out of a balloon and we faded slowly into fourth.

The aftermath of the race was bizarre, with Aintree resembling a zombie wasteland and Rachael Blackmore’s historic feat being accompanied by lone cheers and splatters of clapping across the barren landscape.

All the Irish jockeys were getting changed in the owners and trainers’ bar, and Rachael was in the room with us, with a hospital-type curtain around her Leaving Cert-like desk and chair.

The camaraderie was magnified because of the closeness of the group and the peculiarity of the environment.

We were bused back to our “bubble” in a hotel near Haydock, where the small remnants of the Irish contingent who hadn’t gone home popped a few lonely sounding champagne bottles to mark the occasion. It was certainly a unique celebration, and I sincerely hope it stays like that. This year, the crowds return with the noise, colour and chaos they bring. Forty horses and riders will once again tackle 30 fences in front of 70,000 spectators.

Unfortunately, I’ll be spectating this year as Paul Townend, injured last year, takes over on Burrows Saint and Brian Hayes continues his association with Brahma Bull.

Burrows will look to build on his effort from last year, but as I said, everything went right and we still couldn’t win. Perhaps you could ride nearer the inside and settle a bit further back in the field, but that saves you a handful of lengths, not the near 30 we were beaten by.

I can see him once again jumping and travelling and perhaps getting over the last in a menacing position, but I fear his stamina may just wither and fade on that long, unforgiving run past the Elbow.

Brahma Bull could run well also, but he looks at the top of his handicap, while Class Conti needs winter ground to show his best form, in my opinion.

Agusta Gold was bought with this race in mind but we’ve had absolutely no joy with her thus far. She has been frustrating but it’s in the back of my mind that she did have the profile for this race and while her recent form has been disappointing, she has had her reasons. She has the capacity to surprise.

Delta Work ticks lots of boxes but he isn’t a clean jumper of park fences, and while neither was Tiger Roll, that is a concern for me, regardless of his Cross Country victory.

He also shoulders 11st 9lbs. No horse with over 11st even finished last year. It can be done, but like reading braille with mittens, it is not easy.

Escaria Ten is the one I would like to ride most. He does have 11st 1lb, but it’s near the right kind of weight. He is perhaps slightly too unexposed, with only seven chase runs but at eight years old he is the right age.

His third behind the classy Galvin and Next Destination in the National Hunt Chase last year is standout form, and he was ahead of Snow Leopardess that day too, and looks to have had this race as his target all season.

For me, he answers a lot of the questions this race asks.

At the bigger prices, Discorama catches the eye. Yes, he was well beaten in the race last year, but he came into it without a proper prep run, suggesting it wasn’t a smooth path getting him to the race.

He has had one run this year, has only 10st 11lbs and showed an aptitude for the course last year.

He is overpriced.

Patrick’s national Picks

1 Escaria Ten

2 Discorama

3 Delta Work

4 Burrows Saint

5 Noble Yeats