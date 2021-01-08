'The Gods are going against it' – marquee Naas jumps card likely to fall as cold snap wreaks havoc on Irish racing

The recent cold snap is causing havoc with this weekend's Irish racing with tomorrow's Fairyhouse jumps card already falling by the wayside while Sunday's high-profile National Hunt meeting at Naas is also in the lap of the Gods. A midday inspection at Fairyhouse today found the Meath track to be unfit for racing due to severe frost with the fixture already rescheduled for next Tuesday while yesterday's cancelled card at Clonmel will be held on Tuesday week, January 19. The biggest casualty of the sub-zero temperatures could be Sunday's meeting at Naas, though, with racecourse manager Eamonn McEvoy insisting that “we are hopeful but the Gods are going against it" with the track not fit for racing at present. An inspection will take place tomorrow afternoon (1.30) to deem whether the high-quality card featuring the Grade One Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle will get the green light to proceed, but that looks unlikely at present with freezing temperatures expected over the coming days. Should Naas be cancelled, it will be re-fixed for next Wednesday. Today's all-weather flat card at Dundalk goes ahead as expected with the first of eight races commencing at 3.55.

Online Editors