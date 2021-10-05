‘The Breeders' Cup is a distinct possibility’ – Dermot Weld team eye back-to-back mission for Tarnawa

There is a "distinct possibility" that the brilliant Tarnawa will complete her season, and possibly her racing career, by attempting to defend the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar next month.

Dermot Weld's five-year-old was narrowly edged into second by surprise winner Torquator Tasso in last Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as the Master of Rosewell House just failed to add the French showpiece to his stellar CV, but she lost little in defeat.

Tarnawa came home "tired" from her exertions at Longchamp with connections now mulling over the chance to land a famous back-to-back triumph in the US on the first Saturday in November while the prospect of her racing on into 2022 is still to be discussed.

"Tarnawa is tired, but you’d have to be so proud of the effort she has put in," Kris Weld, assistant to his father Dermot, said. "She was in the form of her life, we knew that, and she represented us so well.

"Torquator Tasso’s form was very good and was there for all to see. He wasn’t running just because it was the Arc, and it was a very good renewal of the race.

"We'll see how she comes out of the race, and the Breeders' Cup is a distinct possibility, having won it last year. We’ll take it one day at a time, and there is no talk about next year yet."