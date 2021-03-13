THE BIG CHELTENHAM QUIZ

Davy Russell celebrates winning the Gold Cup Chase on Lord Windermere in 2014. Picture: Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE

The Gold Cup

1 Al Boum Photo is set to bid for a hat-trick of Cheltenham Gold Cup successes - name the four all-time greats who have already achieved that feat.

2 Desert Orchid was one of the most famous winners of the great race in 1989, but which horse led him at the last before having to settle for second?

3 It is 20 years since the Festival had to be cancelled because of a foot-and-mouth outbreak. Sandown staged a replacement race for the Gold Cup, six weeks later - who was the winner?

4 Lord Windermere is the longest-priced winner since the turn of the Millennium. Who trained the 20/1 shot to prevail in 2014?

5 Which horse was twice beaten a short head before eventually triumphing at his fourth attempt in 1994?

The Champion Hurdle

6 Epatante’s 2020 Champion Hurdle victory was an eighth in all for trainer Nicky Henderson. Who were his previous winners?

7 Sublimity caused a shock in the 2007 renewal for which trainer?

8 Why was Lanzarote’s 1974 victory different to all others between 1968 and 1981?

9 Limerick owner JP McManus has the record with nine triumphs, name his winners?

10 In 2008 Katchit became the first five-year-old to win in 23 years. Which future Champion Chase hero was sent off 2/1 favourite to beat him but finished last of 14?

Festival connections

11 Tiger Roll has four Festival successes to his name, name them.

12 Which horse won successive Festival races in the 1990s?

13 Trainer Kim Bailey secured a famous Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double with Alderbrook and Master Oats in 1995 but has since trained just three Festival winners with one of them coming last year. Who was his 2020 winner?

14 In what way was Tourist Attraction’s 1995 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle win the first of many?

15 Name the horse which provided Tony McCoy with his first Gold Cup success in 1997?

Blast from the past

16 Mac Vidi was promoted from third to second in the 1980 Gold Cup, following the disqualification of original winner Tied Cottage. What else was unusual about that year’s runner-up.

17 Name the horse which provided Gordon Elliott with the first of his 32 Cheltenham Festival winners in 2011?

18 2010 Queen Mother Champion Chase success provided Colm Murphy with one of the biggest successes of his training career but who was the winning horse steered home by Barry Geraghty?

19 Which Galway native was surprisingly crowned leading jockey at the Festival in 2005 after riding three winners?

20 Victory aboard Alexander Banquet in the 1998 Champion Bumper was a first Festival win for which jockey?

Twelve months on

21 Name the former five-time Festival-winning jockey who trained the winner of the 2020 Ultima Handicap Chase.

22 Barry Geraghty rode his 43rd and final Festival winner. Name the horse, and race.

23 Which Irish-trained mare sprang a minor surprise with victory in the Arkle Trophy?

24 What was the longest-priced winner of the meeting?

25 Finally, who was tireless in the last race of the Festival?

PA Media