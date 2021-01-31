'That is shambolic, there has to be serious questions asked about the start of that race' – Ruby Walsh fumes after Naas chaos

Rarely will the beginning of a race have as much carnage as the Celebrating The 2020 ITBA Award Winners Handicap Hurdle at Naas today where a loose horse caused a 13-minute delay before a "shambolic" false start then left punters furious.

The race (set to start at 2.45), which had already been put back five minutes after a request by broadcasters, didn’t commence until 3.03 after the Noel Meade-trained Melly And Me unseated Sean Flanagan before the start and proceeded to run loose.

The eight-year-old evaded a host of pursuers before eventually being caught, but the drama was only commencing at the Kildare track with Edward O'Grady's Shakeytry diving right and unseating Philip Enright before the start.

That caused serious interference to Oliver McKiernan's Aarons Day, which started well behind the remainder of the field, and Rodger Sweeney's Sean Says, which was carried out and failed to take part, with both incidents taking place before the tapes were released.

The starter let the remaining 15 runners proceed despite the drama with a stewards enquiry subsequently called into the start while legendary jockey Ruby Walsh was far from complimentary towards officials after the "shambolic" incident.

"That should have been a false start. Absolutely no doubt about it. The tape hadn't gone and there is no way in earth that Derek Cullen (starter) can start that race. That is shambolic. I feel sorry for Oliver McKiernan. If you backed the other horses, I apologise to you," Walsh said on Racing TV.

The Conor O'Dwyer-trained Capilano Bridge (9/2 favourite) justified good support to score under Ricky Doyle with Aarons Day running an extraordinary race under Liam McKenna to finish runner-up having been left behind at the start.

Dublin-based trainer McKiernan was understandably not pleased with the start. "They were hanging around for nearly half an hour at the start and then that happens. It's beyond belief that it could happen," McKiernan said.

Having watched similarly controversial starts leaving punters, trainers and jockeys deeply frustrated in recent days, Walsh called for "serious questions" to be asked to ensure that such controversies don't arise again.

"We saw what went on the other day at Navan, we saw what went on in Punchestown last week, there was a race that started with one horse not even on the track and now we see this today," Walsh said.

"How that horse finishes second is beyond me. There has to be serious questions asked about the start of that race."

Online Editors