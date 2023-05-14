Tennessee glee just the start in remarkable 24 hours for Paul Townend

Jockey Paul Townend was successful in two continents this weekend — © SPORTSFILE

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend were celebrating once again on Saturday after landing the $200,000 Calvin Houghland Iroquois Hurdle Stakes in Nashville with Scaramanga.

And to top it off, Townend’s 6,000km-plus trip to return to Ireland today yieled more success.

Townend recorded a Killarney double for Mullins when dual Grade One-winning hurdler Saldier (7-4) took the Gerard O’Sullivan Memorial Novice Chase by a nose from Vina Ardanza, and Hauturiere (6-5) produced a stylish success on chasing debut, taking the Donie Sheahan Memorial Irish EBF Mares Beginners Chase by 10 lengths.

“It took her a while to get the hang of jumping hurdles but she jumped fences much better,” Townend said of Hauturiere.

“I thought they went quite quick for what they were and I was happy to let it all happen in front of me. She came home well.

“I was at the pin of my collar at times and that to me said we were going a proper gallop.”

Mullins then completed a a near 102-1 treble when taking the Tote Killarney National Handicap Chase with Pont Aval succeeding under Sean O’Keeffe.

Townend had a National Hunt season to remember with the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Irish Grand National among a huge haul of big races he landed as well as securing another Irish jockeys title.

Just two weeks after dominating the Punchestown festival Townend and Mullins tasted further success with the former Paul Nicholls inmate Scaramanga who finished fourth to Langer Dan in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham.

Townend was quick to acknowledge the genial Closutton trainer, saying after his stateside win: "I'm very fortunate to ride for Willie. It was a brave decision to pick out this race."