Tarnawa is primed for scintillating Irish Champion Stakes showdown

Tarnawa, with Colin Keane on board, on the way to winning the Grant Thornton Ballyroan Stakes at Sligo earlier this month. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

The race of the season could be in store next month with Tarnawa and St Mark’s Basilica set for a sensational showdown in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Tarnawa took all before her last season en route to a hat-trick of Group One victories – culminating with success in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland last November – and Dermot Weld’s five-year-old has been confirmed for the €1million contest.

The daughter of Shamardal could hardly have been more impressive on her seasonal debut when coasting to victory in the Group Three Ballyroan Stakes at the Foxrock track earlier this month and it’s all systems go for the September 11 contest.

“A decision has been made and Tarnawa will have her next start in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown. Colin Keane will ride her. Once it’s good ground, that’s where she will go,” Weld told the Racing Post.

“The standard of the top horses is exceptional and the ratings prove that. It’s going to be an exciting race and hopefully Tarnawa can continue to progress.

“She was magnificent at Leopardstown, she couldn’t have won any easier than she did.”

The clash with Aidan O’Brien’s superstar three-year-old St Mark’s Basilica could light up the Irish Flat season while Weld also revealed that Tarnawa will be targeting the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on October 3.

Meanwhile, Joseph O’Brien’s Pretty Gorgeous is the star attraction at Tipperary today where the Lawman filly bids to bounce back to her Group One-winning form when dropping down in class for the Group Three Fairy Bridge Stakes (6.0).

Shane Crosse’s mount was far from disgraced when midfield in the Falmouth Stakes last month and can get the job done while Ger Lyons’ Frenetic could be the one in the Listed Abergwaun Stakes (6.30) if the ground continues to harden.