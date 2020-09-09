Superstar Ghaiyyath on course for 'Champion'

Jack Kennedy makes a welcome return to the saddle today with two rides at Punchestown having spent six months on the sidelines with a broken leg. Photo: Sportsfile

The title of Irish Champions Weekend looks set to live up to its billing once again with a tantalising rematch on the cards between Ghaiyyath and Magical in Saturday's Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Ghaiyyath is an intended runner as he attempts to dethrone Aidan O'Brien's reigning champion Magical and land a fourth successive Group One with Charlie Appleby's five-year-old expected to be confirmed this morning.

Godolphin's superstar became the world's highest-rated horse when besting Magical in the Juddmonte International and his presence sets up an intriguing renewal with Jean-Claude Rouget also sending over Prix Ganay winner Sottsass from France.

Thirteen stand their ground including John Gosden's Prince Of Wales's Stakes hero Lord North, while O'Brien could have a six-strong team with Anthony Van Dyck and Japan also engaged.

Meanwhile, leading jumps jockey Jack Kennedy makes a welcome return to the saddle today with two rides at Punchestown having spent six months on the sidelines with a broken leg. The Kerry rider suffered a horror leg break at February's Dublin Racing Festival in Leopardstown just half an hour after steering Delta Work to Grade One success in the Irish Gold Cup.

Today's Irish highlight is the Listed Tetrarch Stakes (6.30) at Cork where Joseph O'Brien saddles the fancied pair of Fame And Acclaim and A New Dawn but it may pay to side with Real Force.

Ger O'Leary's charge gave the re-opposing Aztec Parade a sound beating at Tipperary and looks poised for another big showing.

Irish Independent