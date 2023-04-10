Stumptown to deliver the goods in Irish National

Stumptown, with Conor McNamara up, jumps the last on their way to winning the PricewaterhouseCoopers Maiden Hurdle at Limerick Racecourse in October 2021. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

There have been plenty of surprises in the last decade of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.0) with 150/1, 50/1, 40/1, 33/1 and 20/1 (twice) winners.

The €500,000 contest has generally proved to be a lottery for punters with only one winner in the past 10 years carrying 11-4 or more – the brilliant Our Duke in 2017 – and a handy racing weight is essential over a stamina-sapping 3m5f test.

Meath trainer Dermot McLoughlin was robbed of his chance to land a hat-trick in the showpiece event with last year’s winner Lord Lariat ruled out in recent days due to injury but there are still plenty of intriguing plot lines.

Thedevilscoachman (10-13) has been a horse on plenty of people’s lips but the seven-year-old is not the most reliable jumper. Noel Meade’s charge has been much better this season, though, winning three of his four chase starts (including a pair of Grade Three contests).

Mark Walsh’s mount is certainly unexposed and open to improvement but stamina and slickness over fences would come into question and there may be more reliable prospects elsewhere.

Sam Curling’s Kim Muir winner Angels Dawn (10-4) was all-out to beat the Gavin Cromwell-trained Stumptown (10-0) at the Cheltenham Festival but coming just 25 days later, this could be plenty soon enough for Philip Enright’s mount.

There is a nice swing in the weights in favour of Stumptown, which was just touched off for a hat-trick bid by a neck at the Cotswolds, and the progressive six-year-old is certainly one to keep on side in the hands of Luke Dempsey.

This is just his 13th start under Rules and he should revel in the conditions while Royale Pagaille, sixth behind Galopin Des Champs in last month’s Gold Cup, tops the weights for UK trainer Venetia Williams in a renewal which is as competitive as ever.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Amirite will have plenty of supporters under Rachael Blackmore, as will Martin Brassil’s Panda Boy under 2021 winning rider Ricky Doyle, but Stumptown can get the job done for the red-hot Cromwell team.

Blood Destiny gets a chance to right some wrongs in the Grade Two Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle (2.40) after an abysmal showing in last month’s Triumph Hurdle but his skimpy odds represent little value.

Willie Mullins’ charge may well bounce back to his best but Paul Townend’s mount is not a reliable prospect at the prices while there are plenty of reputations out to be restored in the Grade Two Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (3.50).

Townend sides with Asterion Forlonge while stablemate Monkfish – which looked to have the world at his feet over fences – makes his first appearance in two years when switching back to the smaller obstacles under Danny Mullins

Monkfish hasn’t appeared over hurdles since winning the 2020 Albert Bartlett while the Gordon Elliott-trained Fil Dor bombed out in the Coral Cup and Paddy Corkery’s Grade One-winning chaser Master McShee reverts to hurdles for the first time in two years.

Mullins may have the answer in the Grade Two McInerney Properties Fairyhouse Chase (4:20), though, with Easy Game a prolific scorer at this level and Townend can take the spoils on the consistent nine-year-old.